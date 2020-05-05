I would love to know what Channing Tatum was doing before taking out your trash

A special quarantine lewk!
I don't know what's going on here, but Channing Tatum took out the trash and wore these gold pants while doing it.
I have no idea what he was doing before taking out the trash. But whatever it is, I guess it was in these pants before I took them out of the trash, and stayed in them afterward.
I mean, there's a chance that these are just his "garbage pants." Like, the pants he wears just to take out the trash.
But I don't think that is the case. I think Channing Tatum loves these pants. These are "those pants,quot; that he talks about all the time, and when people say "what are those ?!", he says "what, I love these pants!"
Either way, Channing Tatum owns these pants and wears them.
I support whatever it takes to be happy during this time. Long live the Channing Tatum Metallic Gold Hammer Pants.
