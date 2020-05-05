How the Kardashians are supporting Scott Disick after his rehab stay

Through the ups and downs of life, the Kardashians will always have Scott DisickHe's back.

Shortly after the news that the keeping up with the Kardashians star signed up, then left, rehab to deal with "past trauma," E! News is learning more about how Kourtney KardashianThe immediate family is at his side.

"The entire Kardashian family is very supportive of Scott. Everyone loves him and wants the best for him. He is part of the family and always will be," a source shared with E! News. "Everyone is there for him with whatever help he needs."

Our source added: "They have been calling and contacting to verify it."

On Monday night, Scott left a Colorado rehab center for privacy concerns. Her lawyer told E! News that the treatment center is to blame after an alleged photo of the reality star was posted online.

"If it was determined that any customer-related information was ever obtained from APN's facilities and provided to a media outlet, APN will take all available legal action against that person, including cooperation with law enforcement and other authorities. government, "said the rehabilitation center. he said in a statement after the allegations emerged.