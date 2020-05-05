How the Kardashians are supporting Scott Disick after his rehab stay

Through the ups and downs of life, the Kardashians will always have Scott DisickHe's back.
Shortly after the news that the keeping up with the Kardashians star signed up, then left, rehab to deal with "past trauma," E! News is learning more about how Kourtney KardashianThe immediate family is at his side.
"The entire Kardashian family is very supportive of Scott. Everyone loves him and wants the best for him. He is part of the family and always will be," a source shared with E! News. "Everyone is there for him with whatever help he needs."
Our source added: "They have been calling and contacting to verify it."
On Monday night, Scott left a Colorado rehab center for privacy concerns. Her lawyer told E! News that the treatment center is to blame after an alleged photo of the reality star was posted online.
"If it was determined that any customer-related information was ever obtained from APN's facilities and provided to a media outlet, APN will take all available legal action against that person, including cooperation with law enforcement and other authorities. government, "said the rehabilitation center. he said in a statement after the allegations emerged.
For now, Scott is back in Los Angeles spending time with close friends as he discovers what his next steps are. We are told that you have a support person whom you can call to speak at any time.
The Talentless designer is also looking at other rehabilitation options and trying to figure out what his next steps will be.
"Scott realizes he needs help in a rehab setting, but he just isn't sure how to do it. He feels so betrayed and burned by what happened," shared our source. "It was a total violation of his privacy and he is hell-bent on relying on another rehab. He is more than disappointed and upset by that."
And despite the reports, Scott's attorney wants to make it clear that his client did not register at any rehabilitation center for alcohol or cocaine abuse.
"In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain Scott has been suffering in silence for many years due to his mother's sudden death, followed by his father's death 3 months later, Scott made the decision to controlling himself last week at a rehab center to work on his past trauma, "Marty Singer shared in a statement to E! News.
keeping up with the Kardashians come back this September, only on E!
%MINIFYHTML2b936e6ce649511821a2c6300a18e88113%