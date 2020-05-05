How teen mom Mackenzie McKee is rewriting her marriage

Mackenzie McKee does not give up on this love story.

About nine months after Teen mom og Star proclaimed she was "just single,quot; after surrounding cheating rumors Josh McKee, the couple continues to work on their relationship.

While their marriage is far from perfect, tonight's new episode sparks a verbal fight between the two, the good times outweigh the bad.

"Something bad happened and a lot of it came out as crazy as it sounds. It changed Josh," Mackenzie shared with E! Exclusive news when she refers to her husband's past behavior. "He realized how selfish he was being. It helped me know how to forgive him for things. He had to forgive me."

Perhaps a turning point in the relationship was when Josh managed a special surprise for his wife. Celebrating her 25th birthday, Mackenzie participated in a treasure hunt that led to a proposal. Later it was exhibited in the season Teen mom og.