How teen mom Mackenzie McKee is rewriting her marriage

Mackenzie McKee does not give up on this love story.
About nine months after Teen mom og Star proclaimed she was "just single,quot; after surrounding cheating rumors Josh McKee, the couple continues to work on their relationship.
While their marriage is far from perfect, tonight's new episode sparks a verbal fight between the two, the good times outweigh the bad.
"Something bad happened and a lot of it came out as crazy as it sounds. It changed Josh," Mackenzie shared with E! Exclusive news when she refers to her husband's past behavior. "He realized how selfish he was being. It helped me know how to forgive him for things. He had to forgive me."
Perhaps a turning point in the relationship was when Josh managed a special surprise for his wife. Celebrating her 25th birthday, Mackenzie participated in a treasure hunt that led to a proposal. Later it was exhibited in the season Teen mom og.
"The birthday was a shock. People can't even accept it because it was a shock. Now they are thinking that MTV prepared everything. Josh didn't even know that MTV was in town because he wasn't living with me. I kicked him out," Mackenzie said. "I knew he was talking to someone else and he started sending gifts to the house every day."
She continued: "It's been 10 years and he took me on dates and whatever, but he really hasn't come out and given me a gift, so every day was a gift. He spent thousands of dollars and the last day was a ring and proposal and it was crazy. I still think about it and wow! My prince or all this new man was waiting for me at the end. It was crazy. "
As the couple continues to raise three children during quarantine, Mackenzie remembers some tips she learned from her late mother. Angie Douthit.
"She said, 'My story is not yours and Josh's, but there were times when I wanted to leave your father. He did this and that and made mistakes, but we had our difficult times, but look at your life. If you don't forgive each other and learn to give your marriage to God, then look at how different your life can be, "Mackenzie recalled.
And for the record, Mackenzie says her mom and dad's love story is "my favorite story to tell."
