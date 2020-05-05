How Scott and Sofia's relationship is being impacted by their rehab sting

Scott Disick you are lucky to have Sofia Richiein your corner
After spending nearly a week in rehab to address the underlying emotional issues stemming from her parents' death, our sources reveal all the ways in which Sofia has stepped up to aid her recovery. We are told that the couple "is still very close,quot; and Sofia, 21, is "fully supporting,quot; Scott's journey to outdo himself from the inside out.
"They've been through a lot together and Sofia has seen Scott go through difficult times with his state of mind over the years," explains one source. "She was very proud of him when he agreed to seek help and expressed that she would be there for him every step of the way."
Describing the model as "very loving and protective,quot; of her 36-year-old boyfriend, the source tells E! The news is, he "always makes sure Scott is okay,quot; and often runs errands or cooks for him.
"They have a solid relationship and Sofia would not shy away from him when she is in a vulnerable state like this," added the source.
In fact, Sofia urged Scott to seek professional help after noticing a sharp decline in his well-being. According to another source, she contacted Kourtney Kardashian, who then gave Scott an "ultimatum,quot; before registering at a Colorado treatment facility.
Now after The Daily Mail He posted an alleged photo of Disick from inside the center, is back in Los Angeles, and is evaluating the possibility of returning to a different facility.
"Scott realizes he needs help in a rehab setting, but he is not sure how to do it," a source recently told E! News. "He feels so betrayed and very burned by what happened. It was a total violation of his privacy and he is hell-bent on relying on another rehab. He is more than disappointed and upset by that."
Before Disick's rehab season, he and Sofia, who started dating in 2017, were quarantined in Malibu.
Fans can catch up on full episodes of keeping up with the Kardashians online here
keeping up with the Kardashians come back this September, only on E!
%MINIFYHTML7c86761ad47148925cddb32f9821320315%