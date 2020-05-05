How Scott and Sofia's relationship is being impacted by their rehab sting

Scott Disick you are lucky to have Sofia Richiein your corner

After spending nearly a week in rehab to address the underlying emotional issues stemming from her parents' death, our sources reveal all the ways in which Sofia has stepped up to aid her recovery. We are told that the couple "is still very close,quot; and Sofia, 21, is "fully supporting,quot; Scott's journey to outdo himself from the inside out.

"They've been through a lot together and Sofia has seen Scott go through difficult times with his state of mind over the years," explains one source. "She was very proud of him when he agreed to seek help and expressed that she would be there for him every step of the way."

Describing the model as "very loving and protective,quot; of her 36-year-old boyfriend, the source tells E! The news is, he "always makes sure Scott is okay,quot; and often runs errands or cooks for him.