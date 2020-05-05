How Nikki Bella is struggling with pregnant life

Through the years, Nikki Bella has deployed more than a few secret weapons.
There's the Alabama Slam, the Bella Buster, and of course its signature finisher, the Rack Attack, which involves lifting an opponent onto your shoulders and then throwing yourself on your knees to make the hem flap.
But for the past few months, her move has been as simple as walking next door. Now, about 27 weeks after her first pregnancy, every time the retired WWE superstar finds herself wondering about a new development (her latest: if my feet For real will it swell so much so soon?) she turns to a twin sister Brie Bella, currently awaiting her second.
"I don't read as many books as I know first-time mothers do, because I ask Brie everything," she shared during a conversation with Daily pop& # 39; s Carissa Culiner last month. "Anything that seems strange to me or doesn't seem right or what I should be doing … I just go straight to Brie all the time."
A girl must have her teammate. Because while promised Artem Chigventsev He is, without a doubt, the person with whom the 36-year-old is destined to make life, the type that lets him "live fully in my truth," as he put it to E! News, Brie is her literal first day.
In their three and a half decades together, the identical twins have been teammates in the ring (they're slated to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame sometime this year), on the air (with both E! ! reality show Total fine and The Fine podcast) and in business, his new memories, Incomparable, following in the footsteps of its successful Birdiebee clothing line and the Belle Radici wine brand.
They are now having twin pregnancies (their due dates in late July and early August just a few days apart) on neighboring Arizona pads with tuna symptoms and cravings.
And having someone who's been there, done that, feels even more crucial at a time when displaced Angeleno has more to worry about than heartburn and preparing for sleep deprivation.
The current shelter in place means she had to delete some appointments in person (with Brie's doctor of course) and drop out of the birthing classes that she and the first Dancing with the stars Pro had been planning to take. And if you're totally honest, you're not thrilled to have to go to a hospital to give birth later this summer. "I don't want to be there and I don't want to go," he shared on E! Daily pop. "It has been difficult,quot;.
But when those moments of uncertainty take over her, she has her girl, and a mother of almost 3 years old. Birdie Joe Danielson, in his corner. "I've been having a hard time because it's the first one," he said, "but Brie keeps telling me it's okay."
So, yes, it has not been the easiest pregnancy.
About six months later, Nikki has already struggled with morning sickness for weeks ("I feel like I literally have a hangover every day and it's crazy because I don't party," she said. People from her first trimester) and a B flu outbreak that left her on her feet.
"I have never been so sick before in my entire life," she revealed on her podcast in March. "I mean, it was worse than undergoing neck surgery, breaking my leg, and putting a rod in my shin … my body has never been through that Influenza B pain. And being pregnant over it."
And that was nothing compared to knowing that the coronavirus pandemic had brought out all the blue and pink hued activities he had been imagining.
"I imagined getting pregnant forever and I had to cancel my baby shower," she lamented. People. "Anything fun you do that gets you so excited for the first time you got pregnant, I had to cancel, and that really disappointed me. I only attended classes with Artem, and now we're going to do everything online, or even go shopping. a baby and have lunch. Everything we do is from the computer. "
Still hoping for a last-minute shower later this summer, she continued, "But it's been hard not getting all those first things."
It is not that there have not been so many exciting moments along the way.
That first ultrasound, of course, she and the 37-year-old Russian native marveled at their little dancer. "Oh my gosh guys, our baby, I know everyone feels this way, what they should, it's so cute and it's like babies already have personalities," he said in a February podcast. "Like our baby was flexing for us and then you're so proud that I'm going to brag. Our doctor said, 'I can't believe the fat that's already around my arm.'"
It turns out that the strength of Mom's upper body, with Dad's nimble limbs, turns out: "The legs that keep pressing against my uterus look like long ballerina legs," she continued. "Our baby, every time I look at it, I say, 'This is Artem's mini'."
When they're not debating whose eyes their offspring will have, they dart around nicknames that honor both their upbringing (in Russia, it's common to use the father's name as the baby's middle name) and their Mexican and Italian origins. "The problem is that if you mix cultures … if (a person's full name) stays completely Russian from start to finish, then it flows," Chigventsev explained in a February podcast. "But when you put an American name with a Russian surname and then a made-up middle name, it becomes an extreme hybrid of names, I don't know if it will work."
Fortunately, they are up to the challenge when it comes to choosing your sister and brother-in-law Daniel Bryan as godparents "I was saying to Artem, we were talking about godparents, and I'm saying, you know what?" Nikki reported on a podcast in March. "I know they never actually choose wives, usually you do, like brothers and sisters, but I want Brie and Bryan as our baby's godparents because of how you raised Birdie … and Artem agreed,quot; .
After all, his growing quarantine team has carved out a pretty nice existence in suburban Arizona with sunset bike rides (masked, of course), joint dates, and home-cooked meals.
"We have spent a lot of time together," Brie said during an appearance in March in The conversation. "We cook dinner most nights together. We drink coffee every morning together."
So yes, her feet have never swollen anymore and she's not entirely sure how she's going to be able to walk for the next 13 weeks, but she wouldn't want to be in anyone else's place.
"Brie used to tell me: & # 39; Nicole, when you are pregnant, you will shake your hands because they will not believe that you can still walk pregnant & # 39;. And I was excited for the high five and now we go when (there is) nobody out there, so it's like the air is colliding, "he lamented. People. Either way, though, "I'm like, 'Okay, I'm still doing it.'"
That, of course, is the takeaway, with or without the joint honeymoon that she and Brie had been planning. She is still doing the damn thing and her happy ending is in plain sight, much better than any championship belt.
"My baby and I are healthy. I am so grateful for what the world is going through and the people who are dying and fighting, but obviously this is not what I imagined," she said. People.
Although frankly, I couldn't have predicted any of this, surprised to discover that I was waiting just a few weeks after Chigventsev's Parisian proposal, and it has all been incredibly cool. "It definitely surprised me when I found out," she shared in her Instagram pregnancy announcement in January. "And so nervous! I wasn't expecting it and I felt like I wasn't ready, but this journey of life is unpredictable. I thank God every day and night for bringing this incredible blessing and miracle into my life! I'm done IN LOVE! !! "
Reaching his happy ending, that was the difficult part. Celebrations can always come later.
