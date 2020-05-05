How Nikki Bella is struggling with pregnant life

Through the years, Nikki Bella has deployed more than a few secret weapons.

There's the Alabama Slam, the Bella Buster, and of course its signature finisher, the Rack Attack, which involves lifting an opponent onto your shoulders and then throwing yourself on your knees to make the hem flap.

But for the past few months, her move has been as simple as walking next door. Now, about 27 weeks after her first pregnancy, every time the retired WWE superstar finds herself wondering about a new development (her latest: if my feet For real will it swell so much so soon?) she turns to a twin sister Brie Bella, currently awaiting her second.

"I don't read as many books as I know first-time mothers do, because I ask Brie everything," she shared during a conversation with Daily pop& # 39; s Carissa Culiner last month. "Anything that seems strange to me or doesn't seem right or what I should be doing … I just go straight to Brie all the time."