How Molly Sims threw an epic birthday party at home

With daughter Scarlettfifth birthday is coming Molly sims I knew I needed to make a big splash.
The requested mermaid party came out thanks to the social distancing that took effect a few days before the big day of March 25, so it was up to the actress to put on the costume. Literally an expert in this sort of thing (check out her wisdom at MollySims.com), the Chic every day The author hastened to gather the appropriate Amazon supplies and costumes. He also selected the guest list (there was a lot of debate about whether the brothers Streams, 7 and Gray, 3, would make the cut, but as Sims pointed out, "considering there are only two other guests invited, I really needed them to come,quot;) and I spent four hours creating an explosive confetti cake worthy of the Flour Shop.
"I bought a mermaid float, we gave her a treasure chest, we were diving for jewelry," she tells E, 46. News of the experience that saw her at the mermaid gala. "We made it as special as we could."
Any lingering doubts about her success were mitigated by the fact that a week later, her second child was still dressed in her mermaid outfit for pool adventures. "That still works," says the Kentucky native of the gift that continues to entertain. "We are still doing it."
So yeah, the mother of three multi-hyphenated kids is killing this quarantine thing.
But you don't have to fill Ariel to follow her example. She set out to rethink her mindset by thinking that juggling parents all day, home schooling, and work in her third book is something she has do and think about how to spend time with your offspring is something that she get what to do. But it's also realistic that not every day is rainbow and sun cakes.
"I think especially for working mothers who have to do all of this, it can be extremely stressful," she admits, "but we can do it!"
Step one: Find a good emergency hiding place. After his cover exploded in both the pantry and closet, Sims "made a call yesterday in the garage," he admits. Then follow these tips to keep your offspring entertained.
To be prepared.
For the Sims it's not just a motto for Girl Scouts and Lion King characters. The lifestyle expert has transformed her home in the Los Angeles area into a real playhouse for her three children. "We have many different stations in our home," Sims tells E! News, showing an outdoor table that has been transformed into a matchbox car park. It also houses several sensory projects: think of litter and sandboxes.
"We have things that are great to play with, dig and use your imagination with," she says. Variety means your little ones can move from one activity to another with ease: "We have markers set up with paper and scissors and then we have a play on words, we have a molded clay thing and then we have silt with insects." "
Embrace the arts.
Using duct tape to create chalk art is a fairly common place in its extent, as is building fortresses. But when the lifestyle expert searches for new ideas, she turns to a study called Smudge in her native Kentucky. "They send you crafts," she says enthusiastically. "They are series of watercolors or how to make a rainbow out of colored tissue paper that wrinkled and stuck like a rainbow."
Get creative with the math class.
Let's face it: arithmetic will never be as fun as chalk, but Sims and her producing husband Scott Stuber Do your best to knit addition and subtraction in more fun activities like cooking. (Something that is very popular these days with Scarlett thanks to the Easy-Bake oven she received for her birthday.
"We make smoothies, today we are making cupcakes, we are making pizza, we are making chicken," she says. "I mean, I really involve them in the action because they can learn to count, they can learn to do it, they see me do it." Of course, half the ingredients in the recipe (cauliflower pizza and chicken fillets with breadcrumbs are popular choices) are consumed before they get to the oven, he jokes, "but that's okay."
Make your own gym at home.
The actress is complete with wine bottle weights, milk jug kettle bells, and a weight bar weighing in at about 44 pounds (read: her 5-year-old daughter, though rookies can go for the 30-pound and 3-year-old variety ). And she has been sharing her creative workouts built into the kids in the gram.
When they are not serving as weights, their trio will be on the spot. "We do push-ups, we do tables," he shares. "We did the challenge of running upstairs and back again. I know that sounds boring, but it took me about 15 minutes."
Try a germ show.
With her kids dominating social distancing and coughing and sneezing coverage ("They bend their elbow and call it the chicken wing!"), She came up with a smart way to teach them about the importance of soap for handwashing.
"You have a bowl of soap and a bowl of water in which we put pepper," he explains. "So you're going to put your finger in the soap and the pepper acts like germs. So what soap does, if you look at it closely, it takes them away. It's a really cool way of explaining what germs are and why you have than constantly washing your hands. "
Play hide and seek with the toy box.
With a little creativity, kids can cope with their current stash. Sims advises hiding half of her toy collection to get them out at a later date: "Put some away and suddenly they get new again, you know?"
One that is leaning a lot these days is the iPad. To say that she has a greater appreciation for Stuber's concert as director of Netflix original movies would be a huge understatement. With her children's screen time at its peak, she says, "I know my husband works for Netflix, but I must be honest … thank God for Netflix!" Built-in entertainment means she can sneak off with the occasional face mask or her "date nights,quot; walking around the neighborhood. "We are walking with a cocktail!" she says. "I'm just going to hold a lighter and pretend it's a candle."
She is nothing if she is not creative.
