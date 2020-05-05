Any lingering doubts about her success were mitigated by the fact that a week later, her second child was still dressed in her mermaid outfit for pool adventures. "That still works," says the Kentucky native of the gift that continues to entertain. "We are still doing it."

So yeah, the mother of three multi-hyphenated kids is killing this quarantine thing.

But you don't have to fill Ariel to follow her example. She set out to rethink her mindset by thinking that juggling parents all day, home schooling, and work in her third book is something she has do and think about how to spend time with your offspring is something that she get what to do. But it's also realistic that not every day is rainbow and sun cakes.

"I think especially for working mothers who have to do all of this, it can be extremely stressful," she admits, "but we can do it!"

Step one: Find a good emergency hiding place. After his cover exploded in both the pantry and closet, Sims "made a call yesterday in the garage," he admits. Then follow these tips to keep your offspring entertained.