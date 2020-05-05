How close are we to a COVID-19 vaccine? – Up News Info

Experts say a vaccine could change the game in the fight against COVID-19.

Administration officials, such as Dr. Anthony Fauci, had predicted that it would take 12 to 18 months. On Sunday President Trump said he thought it would be ready by the end of 2020.

"We believe we will have a vaccine by the end of this year and we are putting a lot of pressure," President Trump told Fox News City Hall.

So how close are we? Good question.

Right now, more than 100 companies and research institutions are working on a COVID-19 vaccine.

Some have already started clinical trials in small groups of humans, while others are still in preclinical development.

The Mayo Clinic has "three or four,quot; different COVID-19 vaccines in process, according to Dr. Richard Kennedy, co-director of the Mayo Clinic Vaccine Research Group.

"We are in the early stages, primarily preclinical development, laboratory testing, testing on some animal models," said Dr. Kennedy. "We are a long way from clinical trials right now."

There are at least three different types of vaccines, according to Dr. Marc Jenkins, director of the University of Minnesota Center for Immunology. One is to kill a virus and use the dead virus as a vaccine. A second is to make it grow until it loses its ability to cause disease, and then allow the immune system to recognize it. A third to take part of the virus and use it as a vaccine.

"The ones we have in the trials right now are primarily nucleic acids or vector vaccines," said Dr. Kennedy. "Those were advanced because they were originally developed for SARS or MERS."

Those would include the Modern Vaccine Trial in Seattle and the University of Oxford Vaccination Trial.

"Each type of vaccine has its own advantages and disadvantages, and at this time, we don't know which type will work," said Dr. Kennedy.

Bringing a vaccine to market generally takes, on average, ten years. It begins with academic research followed by preclinical development. Then come animal testing and human testing in three phases. Phase 1 generally begins with 30 to 50 people, phase 2 with hundreds of people, and phase 3 with thousands of people. All the time, researchers are testing whether it is safe and effective.

"At that point, if we have enough data collected, we can go on to get FDA approval to authorize and manufacture and mass-produce it and make it publicly available," said Dr. Kennedy.

Each of those steps can usually take years, but COVID-19 is different.

"One big difference is that there is global momentum," said Dr. Kennedy. "Everyone wants to see a vaccine."

Dr. Jensen said that it is possible to speed up human trials by one year.

"The more subjects on trial, the more likely you are to find a rare side effect," said Dr. Jensen. "But, when an epidemic is ongoing, there will be enough infections in a control group so you don't have to do as many people to determine efficacy."

Last week, the White House announced that it would begin "Operation Warp Speed,quot; to increase production of some potential vaccines before they are proven to work.

Dr. Kennedy believes the 12 to 18 month time frame is "pretty optimistic," in part because many vaccine clinical trials fail.

"Once we get that data, we will be in a better position to say whether that is realistic or not," he said. "I think we will get a vaccine, it will only take a while."

