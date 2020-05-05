Hotel industry association issues new coronavirus safety guidelines

Hotels in the USA USA They are following new health and safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA) announced the industry-wide coronavirus safety guidelines on Monday called "Stay Safe." The guidelines are designed "to prepare the United States Hotels Safely welcome guests and employees as the economy reopens, "the association said in a statement.

The guidelines include measures of social distancing, such as staying six feet away, contactless check-in and self-parking options when possible, and keeping maids out of rooms occupied unless specifically requested. There will also be hand sanitizing stations and health and hygiene signage in high traffic areas.

When it comes to dining, guests will find traditional room service procedures replaced by contactless delivery methods. The buffet service, although limited, will be served by a worker in personal protective equipment and sneeze and cough displays will be present at all food displays.

Employees will maintain a physical distance from each other in dining rooms and other shared spaces, and reception workers will use any other station.

Cleaning protocols will be intensified, especially in common high-contact areas such as elevators, vending machines, and gym equipment, and high-contact room areas such as remote controls, light switches, and water faucet handles.

"Safe Stay was specifically developed to ensure greater security for hotel guests and employees," Chip Rogers, AHLA President and CEO, said in a press release. “While hotels have always employed high standards of cleanliness, this new initiative will ensure greater transparency and confidence in the entire hotel experience. Improved hotel cleaning practices, social interactions, and industry work protocols will continue to evolve to meet the new health and safety challenges and expectations presented by COVID-19. "

The standards were developed by an advisory board made up of industry leaders from companies such as Accor, Hilton, Marriott International, and Omni Hotels & Resorts. They are based on the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control.

