Hospital Hosts Confetti Party for 10-Month-Old Boy Who Completed Chemotherapy Treatment – Up News Info San Francisco

– Heathcare workers in North Carolina showered a 10-month-old boy with confetti and cheers after he recently completed chemotherapy treatment.

Little Aaron had been receiving treatment since he was diagnosed with acute megakaryoblastic leukemia at four months of age.

Staff at Duke University Hospital in Durham, North Carolina hosted a confetti party as they walked down the hospital hallway on a walker.

The video of the poignant moment was posted on Instagram by Aaron's mother, Gabby Rodríguez, on April 18.

%MINIFYHTML457f3665430b53e6126ae63f58150f9b14%

"Aaron's Confetti Party," read the post. "Definitely one of the best days of my life."

Rodríguez says Aaron's 4-year-old brother Alan is happy that his brother is finally able to be home with the family, WTTG reported.

"I would visit him at the hospital, but after the coronavirus, it was much more restrictive," he said. "But now, it can be more playful at home."

Aaron will celebrate his first birthday on May 30.