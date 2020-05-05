Hong Kong Cinemas Ready to Reopen – Up News Info

Theaters in Hong Kong will reopen later this week after the local government said it would relax restrictions on public gatherings.

There have been no new local coronavirus transmissions in the territory in the past two weeks, and only a small number of imported cases have been confirmed, prompting the government to ease its blockade since May 8, Reuters reported.

The new rules will allow meetings of up to eight people at a time. It also covers gyms, beauty salons, and game centers. Unfortunately for local residents, karaoke bars, bathhouses, and nightclubs will remain closed.

In total, Hong Kong has recorded 1,041 cases of the virus and four deaths.