Hollywood: The cast of the Netflix series was outfitted for prosthetic penises before the full frontal sex scenes

Cast members of Netflix hit Hollywood He arrived on set to be told they were going to be fitted for penile prosthetics, one of his stars revealed.

The new series, by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, is an alternative film industry story set in the years after World War II. Imagine a Hollywood in which gay actors and actors of color flourish instead of being silenced.

Speaking to the live-streamed YouTube series Stars in the houseActors Jeremy Pope and David Corenswet revealed that the series was written as much more explicit than it finally turned out to be, with plans to include full frontal scenes that would require the use of prosthetic appendages.





Corenswet recalled a conversation with Pope in which he asked if he planned to wear a prosthesis. "I thought he was referring to a facial prosthesis," said Corenswet.

Pope recalled, "My first day on set, it's okay, I did the camera test, everything's fine. So it's like, 'Hey, Jeremy, let us know when we can fit you for your prosthesis.' And I wonder, 'Ooh, [My character] takes a beating? What am I getting?

"Then he says," Oh, don't you know? Okay, let me get in touch with you. "So I started to put the pieces of" Oh, we're not talking about anything above the waist of a prosthesis. "

Corenswet said he did not believe prosthetics were ever made, and that the scenes in which they were to be performed were ultimately not filmed.

Co-star Darren Criss also revealed that the original scripts for the series were so explicit that he "grabbed [his] pearls" on them.

"There are no longer damn numbers on the dial because of how obscene it was," he said. "They marked him severely to focus more on the heart and hope … The descriptions of things were super salacious. The atmosphere was a super charged sexuality."

Hollywood, which also stars Laura Harrier and Patti LuPone, has received mixed reviews since its launch on Netflix. In his two star review, The independent He called it a "great brilliant disaster".