Hollywood actors face extinction in the COVID-19 era – Up News Info

His job is to be invisible, blend in with the background so as not to be distracted from the main actor scenes while providing depth to each shot, bringing to life a restaurant or city street that would otherwise be eerily empty. Now, however, the background artists could really disappear.

Already threatened by advancement in the special effects that computer-generated crowds create, the community of background actors is preparing for possible extinction in the wake of COVID-19.

In recent weeks, several lists of recommendations for safe sets in the midst of Australian series coronavirus closure have been published or leaked. Neighbors Sweden and Denmark, Tyler Perry, Film Florida and Warner Bros TV among others. One thing they all have in common: virtually eliminating crowd scenes, as well as greatly reducing the number of background artists or even replacing them with team members who are already on set.

Related story COVID-19's cruel cruelty threatens to temporarily purge older screen actors

Personal file



The goal of all the new guidelines is to limit the number of people on set to essential personnel. "That makes background actors the most vulnerable groups," says Rick Markman, a veteran of more than 20 years. background actor and former president of the Background SAG-AFTRA, L.A. Subcommittee on Education and Outreach of Actors Local.

Although they are rarely talked about, Markman argues that background actors have an important purpose. "It is the background actor who fills the stadiums for sporting events and concerts, we eat at restaurants and cafes, we shop at retail stores, we attend weddings and funerals, we are the pedestrians on the sidewalks," he says. "In short, the background actors compose the crowd scenes that convey the reality of life to television shows and movies."

According to recent safety recommendations released by the Film Florida trade association, productions are advised to "carefully consider the number of Extras required" and "have enough space and tables and chairs for Extras to maintain areas for practicing social distancing. "

Given the preconditions for the coronavirus for background actors working on movies or TV shows, it's clear why their numbers are likely to drop significantly in the future.

"Until necessary on the set, the background actors are kept in a" waiting area, "" says Markman. "Many times these waiting areas are equivalent to a" can of sardines. " It would be practically impossible to impose a social distance of 6 feet from each other in the conditions in which we worked before COVID-19 ".

He and his colleagues have ideas about what can and should be done so they can work safely when production resumes, but right now they are leaving it up to the unions, film commissions and studios.

Although often referred to as "extras", the term is considered offensive by many SAG-AFTRA background actors due to the fact that they are professional actors like him, Markman says, noting that the word "extra" is often associated with background artists who are non-union.

Fund actors could be members of SAG-AFTRA, relying on the union of actors for health insurance coverage and non-union members; Markman is a member of SAG-AFTRA, and the imminent drastic cutbacks by background artists on sets worry him amid the health crisis. "SAG-AFTRA background actors are union members who pay dues and we must meet certain criteria based on our earnings to qualify for health coverage and pension credits," he says. "If the numbers are reduced, many members will not be able to make their health coverage and pension credits."

Actress background and Los Angeles Local Board member Linda Harcharic echoes Markman's fears.

"The biggest concerns we are hearing from the background community right now are the inability to qualify for health coverage and pension credits when there is no job on which these benefits are based," she says. "Cutting the SAG-AFTRA Health Plan premium in half for the April-June quarter was helpful, but what do members do in the future when no job ensures they won't qualify for health credits or pension?"

Harcharic also asks his union to provide more information and make changes to health and pension ratings amid pandemic-related production shutdowns.

"Members are frustrated that there is no information on this situation from the SAG Pension Plan Trustees, the AFTRA Retirement Plan Trustees, the SAG-AFTRA Health Plan Trustees, or our elected or contracted primary union leader ", she says. "There is a need for pension and health qualification time extensions proportional to the time our work is idle."

Fund actors work under several different contracts, each with different terms / conditions, especially the Basic Codified Agreement AMPTP-SAG-AFTRA. Terms also vary depending on where in the country signatory SAG-AFTRA production is based.

%MINIFYHTMLbfc590c780d20441923b411ef493094614%

In the West Coast areas (Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, Hawaii, and Las Vegas), the top 21 spots for background actors in a television series and 57 in a movie have to go to members of SAG-AFTRA. If more background artists are needed, producers may not join. In the East Coast areas (which includes 300 air miles from downtown Columbus Circle in New York City), the minimum requirements are 25 SAG-AFTRA background artists on a television show and 85 on a show.

The rest of the country is made up of states with the right to work or simply does not have union coverage for background actors (the hot spots are Atlanta, New Orleans, Albuquerque and Chicago).

The number of background actors, or BGs in the language of the industry, in a production varies greatly. "I've worked on projects where I was the only BG, and other projects with more than 300 BG," says Markman, noting that in large calls, union limits must be met before non-union actors can be hired.

While the current SAG-AFTRA union agreement provides protection for union actors who will be hired first, "the issue of the background actor's survival boils down to how producers will honor contracts" amid COVID-19, Markman says.

“The question that is asked is whether producers will comply with the SAG-AFTRA contract and will hire SAG-AFTRA fund Actors in the covered areas, and SAG-AFTRA will enforce our contracts, thus eliminating non-union Fund Actors if the number of people (cast and crew) allowed on set cut dramatically? "he says." Otherwise, and producers can hire non-union, the SAG-AFTRA Background Actor may become outdated. If producers comply with SAG-AFTRA contracts, non-union background actors in areas covered by the union may become obsolete. ”

"No matter what the new security guidelines / protocols are for resuming filming, one thing's for sure, the role of the Background Actor will change dramatically forever."

The current SAG-AFTRA contract expires June 30, and the union and studios are discussing a new pact. Fund players have previously been concerned that guarantees for the number of union fund players may be traded down, adding to concerns that they could soon be largely generated by CGI with advances in VFX technologies. .

Now facing COVID-19, background actors fear they may be removed from the scripts, as studios and producers have indicated in recent weeks that the scripts are being written, or rewritten, "to include the minimum of background actors, if any … removing BG and / or using CGI, "says Markman. "We are being removed from existence."

Making a living as a background actor had already become more challenging. "Many of us were able to make a living as BG," says Markman. “Many things have changed over the years, especially since the 2012 merger (SAG-AFTRA). It is no longer easy to earn a living doing BG. If someone is lucky enough to become the "core" group on a television show, it is still possible (many of the hospital's core staff members in Gray's Anatomy I've been with the show from the beginning.) I was lucky to have been central in L.A. Law and Crazy men and some other short-lived shows. "

Markman doesn't think it's possible to employ crew members already on set as background actors.

“Above all, contractually, the team cannot work as background actors. There are exceptions that require an exemption approved by SAG-AFTRA but that will not take away the contractual number of SAG-AFTRA BG, "he says.

In addition to violating a SAG-AFTRA signatory production contract, crew members who double as background artists would be impractical, Markman believes.

“Using the crew as BG is unproductive, as they have enough work of their own to do. Imagine a lighting grab found on stairs adjusting hot lights and moving heavy equipment around the set in a work outfit, or the client with pink hair and multiple tattoos. It just wouldn't work, "he says." Once the set is ready for filming, the crew would have to clean up and change into the appropriate costumes for the scene being filmed. A huge waste of time, resources and money. "

Regarding the use of visual effects, "CGI is fine for large stadiums / crowd scenes (also known as & # 39; A cast of thousands & # 39;) in a wide shot where viewers / crowds have little action and / or they are not important to history. " Markman says. “However, if there are main actors in the stands or in the middle of a crowd, you will want real people behind them, not computer-generated people whose actions are programmed by computer. The same principle with the restaurant, shopping, church scenes. The CGI fund would be computer programmed, so there would be no spontaneous reactions and / or movements that would look very unrealistic. "

That's why background actors are impossible to replace without harming the credibility of a movie or television show, Markman thinks.

"Professional background actors are just that, professional actors … we just don't talk, but we're actors anyway," he says. “Many of us have training on the real stage, take professional acting classes and have done the main work. We also bring a sense of reality to the project with the right reactions that reflect the tone of what is being filmed. ”

Facing an uncertain future, Markman recalls his last concert just before Hollywood production stopped in mid-March amid the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic. It could also be his last acting job for quite some time.

"The week before closing I worked on a scene with a lot of FX for a television show over a four-day period," he says. “On the first day there were only nine BGs as they were the close-ups of the big FX scene. The next three days there were over 50 BG as cafeteria customers, street pedestrians, shoppers, basically what one would see in an urban setting. These kinds of scenes can become obsolete. "