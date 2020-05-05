"He just comes out and takes it away,quot; – Up News Info Los Angeles

Kobe Bryant was sometimes referred to as the next Michael Jordan. The comparison is not really fair. Kobe was not next. He was Kobe Bryant. And no player today will be the next Kobe Bryant. They are who they are.

All told, Kobe and Jordan had many similarities in their games that invited comparison, as highlighted in episode five of Michael Jordan's ongoing documentary. The last Dance. The two players, each 6 & # 39; 6 ", were great guards for their protruding mid-range eras, particularly late in their careers. They both sharpened their games under Phil Jackson in the triangle offense. They both possessed momentum and a work ethic that is not seen often, even among professionals.

What has become more apparent over the years is how much Kobe's game evolved from Jordan's game and how much it helped him grow.

Jordan and Kobe only crossed paths in the NBA for four seasons, 1996-1998 and 2001-2003. In those first two seasons, Jordan's last two with the Chicago Bulls, Kobe didn't even start. However, it was a promising promise that had caught the attention of league veterans.

"That little Laker is going to take everyone one by one," Jordan said in the locker room at one point. "He doesn't let the game come to him." He just goes out and takes it. I'm going to make this … happen. I'm going to make this a one on one game. "

Kobe has freely admitted that Jordan contributed to his success. "What you get from me is from him," Bryant said. "I don't get five championships here without him because he guided me a lot and gave me a lot of good advice."

"It was a difficult couple of years for me to get into the league," says Kobe in the documentary. "Because at that time the league was much older. He is not as young as he is today. So nobody was really thinking about me much. I was the boy who shot a bunch of air balls, you know what I mean? And at that time, Michael gave me a lot of guidance. Like, he had a question about firing his answer shot, so I asked him about it. And he gave me a great detailed answer. But on top of that, he said, "If you never need anything, call me."

And that's what Kobe did.

"(Kobe) used to call me, text me, 11:30, 2:30, 3 o'clock in the morning, talking about later movements, footwork and sometimes the triangle," Jordan said at the memorial service. from Kobe earlier this year.

The surprising thing is not that Kobe has modeled much of his game with Jordan's. Many players have tried to imitate Jordan, probably the best player in the NBA, over the years. The amazing thing is how well Kobe was able to do it. He was, after all, an NBA All-Star 18 times.