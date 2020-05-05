He & # 39; came from quarantine & # 39; Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis had great success

Screenshot: Youtube

Last month, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis announced a new business on Instagram: Quarantine wine, an Oregon pinot noir sold exclusively at Nocking Point Wines with proceeds going to covid-19 relief efforts. At the time, I called the company gloomy, a sad reflection of the reality that celebrities can really turn grapes into gold with just a hashtag and a half-hearted idea. It turns out that the combination of the slow and inevitable pivot of people who isolate themselves to alcoholism and celebrity worship came together perfectly for the couple. and according to Kutcher and Kunis, the wine ran out in eight hours. In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, the couple said the first batch of 2,000 boxes sold out shortly after they published about it, and the purchases had raised "like a million dollars" for charity.

Kutcher and Kunis recited charities that have benefited from the sale of wines, including Give directly, United States food backgroundand Direct relief. The wine, which I can only assume tastes good, as there are no comments on the Nocking Point website, is still available for purchase. Or if your desire to donate is not based solely on the joy of obtaining something in exchange for human decency, consider donating directly to organizations in need.