HanWay plans 4K restorations of "The Last Emperor", "Naked Lunch" – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: HanWay, the British sales and production firm of Jeremy Thomas, is changing the name of the catalog brand HanWay Select to The Collections as part of a campaign to highlight and boost its important library of more than 350 films.

HanWay has reached an agreement with British distributor Arrow Films to handle the distribution and restorations in the UK of the Jeremy Thomas collection, with films including several Oscar winning epic films The last EmperorJohn Malkovich-Debra Winger romance The protective sky and David Cronenberg Naked lunch. Arrow recently relaunched HanWay's David Bowie-starrer Merry Christmas Mister Lawrence.

HanWay is currently restoring around five titles a year with recent updates, including those by David Cronenberg Shock, which was screened in Venice. Next up is Gary Oldman's Nothing by mouth.

We also understand that the company is close to reaching an agreement with a well-known filmmaker to bring around 20 films to The Collections fold.

The catalog is aimed at theatrical performance of the repertoire, but also at streamers that many think can do a better job showing archives and classic movies.

HanWay founder Thomas told us: "We have been stepping up our efforts to find the long tail. I think all of these streaming services will become homes for great movies. I have been restoring some titles and others are restoring some for us. There are some great movies in the collection of an amazing group of filmmakers. Fortunately, I have kept them in good condition so we are ready to rock. "

HanWay Vice President Peter Watson added: “The market is changing. We can feel that that long line is finally beginning to emerge in the library business in a way that has never happened before. We are preparing to take advantage of that because there are not many independent collections of this size. "

Merry Christmas Mister Lawrence

HanWay Films



Collections director Marta Ravani, formerly the lead character and TF1, explained: "I have never had as many requests for these films as in the past few months, even if the pandemic has slowed distributors' ability to close deals with uncertainty about when theaters They will reopen. We are in talks with the great streamers who are beginning to evolve and enrich their content. There is a real appetite for well-restored classic movies. "

After its screening in Venice, the 4K update from Shock Sold in more than 15 territories, Ravani says, with plans in place for multiple theatrical releases.

The Collections label includes The Jeremy Thomas Collection with films including those by Bernardo Bertolucci The last Emperor and Karel Reisz Everyone wins; the BFI Collection, including the debut of Jane Campion, the films of Peter Greenaway and those of Derek Jarman Caravaggio; The documentary collection, with titles like Find Vivian Maier and Louis Theroux My Scientology Movie; and The Wim Wenders Collection, with 26 functions and six shorts that include Paris, Texas and Wings of desire.

Sally Potter's collection includes movies Orlando and Ginger and rose; The New Zealand Film Collection features authors like

Campion and Taika Waititi, as well as Lee Tamahori Once they were warriors; The Paul Cox Collection comprises thirteen features including Flower man and Exile; while The Blues Collection includes Martin Scorsese's documentary on blues and its African origins Feels like going home and the seventh installment in the documentary series Piano blues directed by Clint Eastwood.

HanWay and RPC Pinocchio He scored a big box office in Italy earlier this year and then played in Berlin before his theatrical display was derailed by the coronavirus. The team told us they hope that the protagonist of Roberto Benigni can return to theaters later this year.