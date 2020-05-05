Hailey Baldwin recalls mourning for her 2016 breakup with Justin Bieber

Instagram

The model and her singing husband give fans a glimpse of her life in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic through her new Facebook Watch series, & # 39; Biebers on Watch & # 39 ;.

Justin Bieber He and his wife reflected on their 2016 separation as part of the couple's new Facebook Watch series, which launched on Monday, May 4.

The couple offered a truly candid look at their courtship, while giving fans a glimpse of their lives in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.

Model Hailey Baldwin She confessed that she knew she loved Justin in her life, even if they weren't lovers anymore, because she really cared about him and couldn't replace him.

"I didn't look for someone to take your place and take another relationship or fill a void like that," said Hailey. "I really allowed myself to feel the emotions I was feeling. It feels like a duel, it's actually a duel. You feel like you lose someone you really love and care about."

"I remember that I cared so much about you that I thought, 'I don't even care if he's in my life, in a romantic way. I just care about him so much that I want us to be in each other's lives and that's fine. & # 39 ;. "

The couple finally rejoined in 2018 and got married.

Episode 12 "Biebers on Watch" will be filmed on Go-Pro cameras at the couple's home in Puslinch Lake, Ontario. The show will run every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, and episodes can also be found on Justin's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/JustinBieber).