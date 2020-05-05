Grimes reveals the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's baby name

What's in the name Apparently pretty if your parents are Grimes and Elon musk.

After the birth of their first child together, the Tesla CEO sent social media into a frenzy when he revealed the newborn's strange name.

"X Æ A-12 Musk," he tweeted without further explanation.

As the internet debated whether Musk was bluffing or not, Grimes turned to Twitter on Tuesday night to confirm that yes, his son's name is X Æ A-12.

We'll just let the singer explain it. "X, the unknown variable," he wrote. "Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love and / or artificial intelligence) A-12 = forerunner of SR-17 (our favorite plane). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Excellent in battle, but not violent."