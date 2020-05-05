Grimes reveals the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's baby name

What's in the name Apparently pretty if your parents are Grimes and Elon musk.
After the birth of their first child together, the Tesla CEO sent social media into a frenzy when he revealed the newborn's strange name.
"X Æ A-12 Musk," he tweeted without further explanation.
As the internet debated whether Musk was bluffing or not, Grimes turned to Twitter on Tuesday night to confirm that yes, his son's name is X Æ A-12.
We'll just let the singer explain it. "X, the unknown variable," he wrote. "Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love and / or artificial intelligence) A-12 = forerunner of SR-17 (our favorite plane). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Excellent in battle, but not violent."
Grimes concluded, "A = Archangel, my favorite song,quot; before adding a rat and sword emoji.
Am I still confused? You're not alone. However, online fans have speculated that the name is code for Ash Archangel because Æ is pronounced "Ash,quot; and the A-12 plane mentioned in Grimes' tweet was nicknamed "Archangel,quot;.
As fans continue to wait for an official pronunciation guide, it looks like mom and dad are enjoying themselves at home with their baby.
Musk described his newborn as "happy, healthy, and cute as a button,quot; in Twitter.
The 48-year-old man, who has six children of his own from previous relationships, also shared some photos of the newborn.
