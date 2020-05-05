Grimes gives birth to her first child with boyfriend Elon Musk

WENN / Andres Otero

By sharing the happy news through social media, the founder of Tesla and Space X says his 32-year-old singing girlfriend and newborn baby are "all good."

Singer Grimes She is a new mom after giving birth to tech magnate Elon Musk's sixth child.

Claire Boucher, 32, by real name, welcomed the baby on Monday, May 4.

Her boyfriend, the founder of Tesla and Space X, announced that the baby was "a few hours away" via Twitter and returned to the social media site to reveal that "mom and baby (everyone) is fine."

This is Grimes' first child, but Elon, 48, is also the father of five children from his marriage to Canadian author Justine Wilson.

In March, Boucher revealed that he had abandoned his strict vegan diet after 20 years and craved cow's milk and butter during pregnancy.

In a video for Harper & # 39; s Bazaar, she confessed, "Lately, the only pregnancy wish I have is just a glass of milk. Which is very strange because I haven't had a glass of milk in probably 20 years, but Lately I've only been having a glass of milk. Just cow's milk. It has probably become clear that I am not vegan during this time. "