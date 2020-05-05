Governor Newsom encourages and warns small business owners before Phase 2 reopens – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (Up News Info SF) – Governor Gavin Newsom attempted on Tuesday afternoon to encourage small business owners ahead of the state-planned Phase 2 coronavirus reopening later this week, while continuing to emphasize the importance of stay safe and don't trigger a second wave of COVID-19 Cases.

Governor Newsom delivered his daily update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic from outside the currently closed store: California gift shop in Sacramento, exactly the type of small business his update focused on. The governor outlined the challenges small businesses will face with the planned reopening of some retail stores on Friday and the supply chains that serve those businesses.

"We are not just talking about a small business," Newsom said. "It is the impact of the business on the entire supply chain, and on creativity, ingenuity, and an innovative spirit that defines the best of California."

Newsom said it was the same determination that led small business owners to establish their stores and companies that would help them overcome the obstacles presented by the pandemic, as long as the state moves forward with the safe reopening of stores. and sensible.

“Making your (business) dream come true and then potentially being at risk from this pandemic is devastating. And therefore it is a way of expressing not only empathy, but a deep admiration and appreciation for these entrepreneurs who put everything at stake, "Newsom said." And really, everything is at stake as we move into the next phase. to make sure we do it right and to make sure we don't jump ahead of ourselves and have a second wave that then forces us to back off and now put the restrictions in place that we are now finally able to relax. "

Newsom also spoke about the personal protective equipment requirements to be established for the reopening of retail stores and warehouses that serve as the backbone of the retail supply chain as part of Phase 2 later this week.

"The EPP side of this is critical to our openness, to making sure people have the right facial coatings," Newsom said. "That they have the support they need to maintain these facilities, to disinfect these retail establishments, and to make sure customers and employees are safe again."

Newsom noted that where the previous focus had been to distribute masks and other protective equipment to front-line workers in hospitals and grocery stores, that distribution would be expanded to help companies that would be working to reopen.

"We are very pleased in this state of having had substantial success in the past week in acquiring tens of millions of new masks that are now arriving almost weekly," Newsom said. Let me be specific. We have been able to distribute 14.2 million procedural masks, these surgical masks, since the start of the pandemic. We currently have an inventory of 19.3 million masks that have been introduced over the past few days. We will remove those masks as soon as possible, but I can assure you that in all these months, we have never had so many procedure masks, surgical masks, in our possession (that we can now) distribute. throughout the state of California. "

Newsom also said that the first group of tracers to be trained would start online courses through the UCSF and UCLA-run "virtual academy,quot; to substantially expand the state's current capacity.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg joined Newsom on Tuesday, thanking the governor for his leadership and at the same time encouraging city residents to continue to follow social distancing protocols and the current shelter order in place.

The governor also provided updated case numbers on Tuesday. He said California has 56,212 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,275 new confirmed positive cases in the past 24 hours. Of those cases, 3,369 are in hospitals, an increase of 2.6 percent, while 1,157 were ICUs, a decrease of 1.9 percent.

Newsom touted the test gains, saying that nearly 100,000 people had been tested in the past 72 hours with the state evaluating nearly 780,000 people in total to date.

As he has often done during his daily briefings on the state's response, Newsom emphasized the tremendous changes that Californians must embrace as things progress during the pandemic.

"I cannot impress more people that we will not return to normal; it has returned to a new normal, with adaptations and modifications until we get to immunity, until we get to a vaccine. We will get there," said Newsom, who emphasized a and again to Californians for not giving in on social distancing.

"This virus, once again, is still ubiquitous in our society, and no greater mistake we can make is to forget it," he said. Remember, you can be asymptomatic, have no symptoms and still be able to transmit this virus. You can be young and healthy and run and give Grandma a big hug. And five or six days later, the grandmother is in the ICU. "