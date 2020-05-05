Governor Greg Abbott Provides Update on Texas Coronavirus Response – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott said for the fourth consecutive day that the number of people recovering from COVID-19 has increased. Here are the numbers:

Texans tested 427,210

Positive cases 33,369

Active cases 15,672

Hospitalizations 1,888

Deaths 906

%MINIFYHTML9ef513c30a334221546449d6159a3b5314%

Recovered 16,791

The amount of testing continues to increase in Texas, but we are not there yet, Governor Abbott said.

Right now, the state is evaluating about 19,000 people per day. He said the National Guard's help is a big reason for the increase.

"One thing I look at every day is what is the percentage rate of people tested who tested positive," said Governor Abbott.

He said that more than 95% of people who do the test, test negative.