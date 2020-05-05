Governor Gavin Newsom announces agreement to reopen Huntington Beach and Dana Point – Up News Info

After protests and lawsuits, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced today that Huntington Beach, Dana Point and Seal Beach are ready to reopen. The governor had ordered the closure of all Orange County beaches on Friday. That sparked lawsuits from Huntington Beach and Dana Point. Protests also erupted in Huntington.

On Monday, the beaches of San Clemente and Laguna Beach are reopening after agreements were reached with state officials on "protocols and procedures" to maintain social distancing from those areas.

“Just a few hours ago we were able to make a similar commitment … to Huntington Beach, Dana Point and Seal Beach. So those are also opening again. "

Newsom expressed "real gratitude for your local elected officials who worked so closely with our team over the weekend."