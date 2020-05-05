Google's Stadia controller will finally work wirelessly with computers starting this week

Google's Stadia controller will finally work wirelessly with laptops and desktops starting this week, the company announced today (via Engadget) Since the launch of the cloud gaming service in November, the only way you could use your controller wirelessly was if you were playing Stadia on your TV with a Chromecast Ultra. However, you still can't use the wireless Stadia controller with an Android phone, and it's unclear when that functionality might arrive.

When used wirelessly, the Stadia controller connects to Google's servers via Wi-Fi instead of connecting to the device in front of you via Bluetooth, like most other game controllers. Google says this helps the controller "deliver accurate controls." If you want to connect your Stadia controller wirelessly, you can follow the Google support documentation here.

If you want to purchase a Stadia controller, you can purchase one for $ 69 or $ 129 as part of the Stadia Premiere Edition package, which also includes a Chromecast Ultra and three months of paid subscription to Stadia Pro.