Gardening owner finds live grenades buried in Saratoga's front yard – Up News Info San Francisco

SARATOGA (KPIX) – Saratoga residents heard sirens on Sunday when emergency officials issued a shelter-in-place alert after an owner found grenades in their front yard.

It happened around 4 p.m., in a house near Congress Springs Park.

The resident was doing some yard work, installing a new sprinkler and found 2 grenades and one mortar grenade.

A bomb squad answered the home owner's 911 call and removed the grenades and the projectile to a nearby park, where they were safely detonated.

In a separate incident this weekend, Sheriff's agents were called to a house in West Oakland after another grenade was found. That device was also safely detonated.