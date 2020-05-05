Gabrielle's cold blooded union: He said THIS to Dwyane Wade's wife!

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are now happily married. But Gabby and Dwyane meet while Dwyane was still married. And depending on who you ask, some suspect that the NBA players' "parallel,quot; relationship with Gabrielle may have helped end their first marriage.

Dwyane and his ex-wife Siovaughn Wade were married between 2001 and 2010 and they share 2 children together. Their separation was very unpleasant, and at that time, Siovaughn accused Gabrielle of being Dwyane's girlfriend for much of their marriage.

Well, we pulled out an old news article, from 2005, that showed an interaction between Gabby and Dwyane's then-wife Siovaughn.

The article claims that Gabby pulled Siovaughn aside during the All-Star Game and asked him to "tell your husband that I am a big fan of hers."

If we accept the timeline that Siovaughn alleged in the divorce process, then This interaction occurred during or just before Gabby and Dwayne began their romantic relationship.

Here is the article: