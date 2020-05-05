Gabrielle Union's calls bring him in the gift he keeps on giving

Once a clover, always a clover!

Gabrielle Union it gave Go ahead admire some nostalgia during your virtual visit to Good morning america on Tuesday. Before concluding your interview with Robin Roberts, the star invited viewers to interpret the film's iconic joy while remembering Go ahead20th anniversary.

"Okay, a little flashback:‘ It's cold here … Let's go, "said the newscaster, hoping Gabrielle would please her. Continuing where Robin left, Gabrielle chimed in, "& # 39; I said there must be some Bulls in the atmosphere & # 39;".

While talking about the 2000 cheerleading movie, Robin said, "Can you believe 20 years have passed?" to which Gabrielle replied: "The rhythm continues. Oh yes, it is the gift that keeps on giving. I think with the success of Encourage on Netflix … but keep returning it. And fortunately, unfortunately? The instance surrounding cultural appropriation has remained completely relevant and makes the film relevant. "