Gabrielle Union's calls bring him in the gift he keeps on giving

Once a clover, always a clover!
Gabrielle Union it gave Go ahead admire some nostalgia during your virtual visit to Good morning america on Tuesday. Before concluding your interview with Robin Roberts, the star invited viewers to interpret the film's iconic joy while remembering Go ahead20th anniversary.
"Okay, a little flashback:‘ It's cold here … Let's go, "said the newscaster, hoping Gabrielle would please her. Continuing where Robin left, Gabrielle chimed in, "& # 39; I said there must be some Bulls in the atmosphere & # 39;".
While talking about the 2000 cheerleading movie, Robin said, "Can you believe 20 years have passed?" to which Gabrielle replied: "The rhythm continues. Oh yes, it is the gift that keeps on giving. I think with the success of Encourage on Netflix … but keep returning it. And fortunately, unfortunately? The instance surrounding cultural appropriation has remained completely relevant and makes the film relevant. "
This is not the first time that Deliver us from eva The star has embraced its inner clover. Gabrielle and her daughter in October. Kaavia James He rocked the cheerleaders uniform clovers to celebrate Halloween.
"I brought it," Gabrielle shamelessly captioned her Instagram post, along with several sweet photos of her and her daughter posing. Later he added: "Ice Ice Ice … It's cold."
As she caught up with Robin, Gabrielle couldn't help but talk about her and her husband. Dwyane WadeShe was small when she mentioned the 17-month-old's new love for swimming, which fans' favorite couple has documented on social media with tons of adorable Kaavia snapshots in the pool.
"She's ready to go. It's kind of Michael Phelpsyou know a little Simone manuel. Like, it's ready to go, "she shared." Right now, she is pulling our hands away and just wants to swim alone. I think we are holding her back. One day, when he is at the Olympics, he is going to say, "And you arrested me, all of you."
Watch Gabrielle pull out her inner clover in the epic video above!
%MINIFYHTML9ca0d17b7a428423bd67c6218bbf0bf915%%MINIFYHTML9ca0d17b7a428423bd67c6218bbf0bf916%