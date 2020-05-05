Gabrielle Union looks like a teenager in new photos with husband Dwyane Wade's daughter Zaya

Gabrielle Union has decided to blow up the Internet with a stunning image where she looks flawless without makeup.

The beautiful actress explained that while locked up, she had been taking care of herself both mentally and physically.

Wonder explained that she used a Fenty Beauty by Rihanna browser to complete the look.

Gabrielle captioned the photos that included her and Dwyane Wade's daughter Zaya: “Ok everyone, so I've been working to improve my skin during quarantine (I'll share those details soon ♥ ️🥰🤗), and I feel pretty good Where am I but I wanted to break my skin with something for these zoom calls without putting on a face full of makeup (because lazy 🥴) I saw someone online say they only used concealer and bronzer and thought I, BUT I tried and didn't even use concealer just my @fentybeauty bronzer (Caramel Cutie) and BISHHHH this was the result! Now, I found my light, of course, but … okkkkkkkkkk 🤩🤩🤩 also NOT AN AD, I just shared what I learned. Happy friday friends! Zoom innnnnn into this skinnnnnnnnnnnn. "

One person gave Gabrielle this advice: "Gorge … fill in those eyebrows with a touch with your DR,quot; Miss Ross "eyebrow pencil I gave you, and you're ready to go! The most underrated face feature They frame it, honey. 😘 "

Gabrielle responded by saying, "You know I suck my eyebrows!" This is how you know this is real! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 "

A social media user wrote: "Um, he could have been my best friend, and he would have said," But I didn't ask you … "Unless he seems destitute and you are concerned about my well-being or something, silence. It made me cringe. Maybe it's just me, and that's fine for 🤷🏾‍♀️ Women are continually made to feel that something is missing or that what we want / present at the time is not enough. She is fine. She is happy with that, apparently, so it's beautiful. "

This fan said, "She's not a makeup stitch. And she's still the prettiest girl! Ok, how do you do this? This thing called aging backwards? !! ​​How? Unbelievable!

This follower shared, "BIH! Bien Okay, we're taking notes! That shine is serious! ✨😘"

Gabrielle looks her best.



