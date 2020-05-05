Gabrielle Union feels strange and strange being applauded for accepting her daughter's gender transition

Instagram

The former judge of & # 39; America & # 39; s Got Talent & # 39; She is puzzled by people's reactions when she and her husband Dwyane Wade fully supported daughter Zaya's gender transition.

Gabrielle Union finds recognition that she and her husband Dwyane Wade received for accepting daughter Zaya's strange gender transition.



, p> Dwyane shares Zaya, formerly known as Zion, with her ex Funches Siohvaughn, but the young woman lives with her father and stepmother Gabrielle. Earlier this year 2020, the basketball star revealed that her daughter told them that "they would love to be called Zaya," and the couple has been more than accepting their children's wishes.

Speaking in the delivery of Monday, May 4, 2020 of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", the "The best of L.A."Star opened up on Zaya's gender transition journey, and confessed she finds it" a bit strange "how the couple have been praised for loving their son.

"For us, it's kind of weird to get some kind of recognition for doing what you're supposed to do, which is to love, accept and hug your children," Gabrielle said.

"Unfortunately, there are a lot of people who just don't. There are so many people who really feel like their children are disposable and if they aren't perfect pictures of them, they aren't interested. It's heartbreaking."

Explaining why he decided to talk about his family's experience, Dwyane previously told Entertainment Tonight, "Well, we are not the only family that deals with all the things we have talked about."

"We are not the only family that had to deal with surrogacy, to bring our daughter (Kaavia) into the world. We are not the only family that had to deal with gender expression, gender identity, sexuality, with their son". "