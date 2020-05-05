French Montana recalls an awkward moment with Kodak Black: & # 39; He growled at me & # 39;

WENN

During a new interview, the & # 39; Welcome to the party & # 39; talks about the awkward atmosphere he had with Kodak when they filmed the music video for his hit & # 39; Lockjaw & # 39 ;.

French Montana, who is currently promoting her new single "That & # 39; s A Fact", has been in a press career. Most recently, the rapper had a phone interview with Big Boy TV, in which he recalled the awkward atmosphere he had with Kodak Black when they filmed a music video for their hit "Lockjaw".

"He and I didn't have a conversation when we shot the video," French explained. "I just looked at him and he growled at me," she continued, laughing.

Kodak, who is now serving his prison sentence on charges of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and fleeing from officers, has yet to respond to the claim.

That's not the only wild comment French made during a recent interview. Previously sparked controversy after saying it would outshine Kendrick Lamar. "I could go against anyone. You could put someone like Kendrick Lamar next to me on the same stage at a festival, I could overshadow him. Not because he's a better rapper, or whatever. It's just that I got more," he told Complex at an interview earlier this month.

He went on to explain: "Kendrick Lamar got albums. He got masterpieces. But if you want to put us on the festival stage, I would outshine him because I have more hits than Kendrick Lamar."

The Bronx rapper received a backlash from Kendrick fans, prompting the "Welcome to the Party" spitter to clarify on his Twitter account. "IF WE'RE JUST TALKING ABOUT FEMALES, YOU VS ME KENDRICK BEATS BY HIT! I THINK I CAN GO FROM NECK TO NECK!" French insisted. "I MAKE HITS FOR A LONG TIME! IT'S NOT MY FAILURE THAT I BELIEVE IN MYSELF. HOW WAS I supposed to answer that question? HOW MANY TIMES DO I HAVE TO TEST MYSELF BEFORE I GET MINE?"

Assuring that there is no bad blood between him and Kendrick, French added: "I love Kendrick! That is not just for Kendrick, it is for anyone to put me in front of me, and ask me the same question that they want me to say hahaha. I should know your attitude too. If you think less of yourself, don't blame the next person who doesn't! "