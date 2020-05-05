French Montana: Kodak Black growled at me!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

French Montana recently recalled an incident in which he claims rapper Kodak Black once growled at him.

In discussing the incident, which took place while filming their collaboration, "Lockjaw," French said the following when asked which rapper was the most "difficult,quot; to work with.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here