French Montana: Kodak Black growled at me!

French Montana recently recalled an incident in which he claims rapper Kodak Black once growled at him.

In discussing the incident, which took place while filming their collaboration, "Lockjaw," French said the following when asked which rapper was the most "difficult,quot; to work with.

"He and I didn't have, like, a conversation when we shot the video. I just looked at him and he growled at me. Hey, that's my dog," French said with a laugh. "Yell at my dog. We were on fire, we were drinking. He lives that rock star life. He talks about that life."

He made it clear that Kodak was not "difficult,quot;.

Over the weekend, Kodak made the headlines after his team claimed he had been hit by seven prison guards. The lawyer confirmed the claims and added that he has asked for an investigation into the incident. Kodak's crew has asked the FBI to investigate his treatment behind bars.