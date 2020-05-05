France: France offers hit Amazon while warehouses remain closed

France has rejected a request by e-commerce giant Amazon to take advantage of a state-funded scheme to subsidize employees without permission at its six closed warehouses in the country.

French Amazon warehouses, which employ about 10,000 people on permanent and interim contracts, have been closed since April 16 after court rulings ordered the company to limit deliveries to a list of essential products during the coronavirus pandemic. or face fines.

The Seattle-based group said it would continue to pay its French employees their full salary during temporary deposit closings, but also filed a formal request last week to take advantage of the state scheme under which the government agrees to pay 70%. of the gross wages of workers placed on leave during the pandemic.

"The request … has been rejected because the closure of the sites is the result of a court ruling and not a drop in activity," the French Labor Ministry said Monday.

The company has said that the latest ruling by the French court, which restricts deliveries to IT products, health items, food and pet food, could lead to multi-million dollar fines if you inadvertently send items that are not on the list.

"The possible judicial sanction means that even a 0.1% rate of handling or shipping items that are not included in the ruling could lead to a fine of more than one billion euros ($ 1.1 billion) per week,quot;, Amazon said.

French unions have ignored Amazon's arguments, saying the company was playing hard on them by taking an all-or-nothing approach that prevents proper negotiations from starting.

Amazon said some unions were seeking to exploit "complex,quot; procedures with staff representatives, who must be consulted and informed in accordance with French law.

The company said it would inform unions in a works council on Wednesday of its intention to keep the deposits closed, and even on May 8, as it seeks the best way to operate under the terms of the ruling.

The legal standoff followed a complaint filed by the hardline SUD union, which said Amazon did not do enough to protect employees from COVID-19 contagion.

"We are in contact with the authorities to keep them informed about the situation at our sites (after the failure)," Amazon said in a statement Monday.

