Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie says people "are going to have to,quot; accept more deaths to reopen the economy

Roommates, many people fear that the reopening of states will have a significant impact on the spread of the coronavirus. However, several conservatives in government seem to think restarting the U.S. economy is even more crucial, even if it means losing more lives to the virus.

In an interview on "The Daily DC,quot; podcast, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie says that as social distancing restrictions ease in several states, people "will have to,quot; deal with the idea of ​​losing thousands of lives more.

New government projections indicate that nearly 3,000 people will die daily before June 1, but this number does not eliminate Christie.

He is pushing for the United States to reopen. When I asked @GovChristie in #thedailydc If people can live with the CDC's projection of 3,000 deaths per day, he said, "They will have to." https://t.co/jc4h3PzbDu – Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) May 5, 2020

"Of course everyone wants to save as many lives as they can, but the question is ultimately to what end?" Chris Christie asked. "Are there ways? that we can thread the medium here to allow for deaths, and that there will be deaths no matter what?

Following these comments, Christie suggests keeping the elderly at home, specifically those who have compromised the immune system, and limiting large public gatherings like concerts and sporting events. However, he is very adamant about allowing people in the workforce to return to work.

Chris Christie also says that the coronavirus outbreak and the accompanying deaths are similar to those of the United States sending troops to war during World War II.

"The message is that the American people have suffered a significant death before," he says. "We sacrifice those lives. We sent our youth during World War II to Europe, to the Pacific, knowing that one of them would not return alive. ”

He continues saying:

"And we decided to make that sacrifice because what we were defending was the American way of life. In the same way now, we have to defend the American way of life."

