Former 6ix9ine Sara Molina accuses him of rape

During the Instagram Live sessions, the mother of the rapper's daughter & # 39; Gummo & # 39; He also claims that he hides his money to avoid paying child support, something he allegedly learned from 50 Cent.

Tekashi69 a.k.a. 6ix9ineEx and baby mom Sara Molina has filed more incriminating charges against him. The Instagram star recently entered Instagram Live where she launched an angry tirade against her ex-boyfriend.

In one of the live sessions, she accused hit maker "FEFE", whose real name is Daniel Hernández, of raping her. "Let me tell you something, as screwed up as Danny has been with me: he lied to me, hit me, raped me, whatever he did to me, I'm still in a strange situation, f *" A twisted way of being treated better than what you do, "he said as he apparently criticized his enemies.

"And that's in God. That's in my daughter," she added, before making fun of whoever hurt her, "Because you don't get absolutely nothing. Nothing. Now do you mean that I'm going to hurt your feelings? I'm going to hurt your feelings" .

In a separate live session, he claimed that 6ix9ine hides money to avoid paying child support, something he allegedly learned from his former mentor. 50 cents. "He told me how I was going to hide money from you," he said. "He told me he was going to hide his f ** king money from child support and f ** king charities because 50 taught him. He was going to that point … just not to take care of his daughter."

She continued: "You are so stuck trying to defend a murder in hopes of something for your daughter or whatever you want to say it is, but he is filthy so … that's what made it even easier for me to believe all things ** I said it because of how I spoke about you. "

This is not the first time that Sara has accused 6ix9ine of abuse. In February 2019, he told The Daily Beast that he hit her "out of the blue" during a trip to Dubai. "So it was dripping blood," he recalled. "There was blood on the hotel pillowcases. He was scared." The social media personality said the New York City-born star "hit me so hard in the right ear that I thought she was deaf."

Last month, Sara also criticized 6ix9ine for being an absent father to her daughter Saraiyah. After her release from prison in early April, Sara told TMZ that she had not attempted to communicate with her daughter.

In other news, 6ix9ine has announced that it will have its first Instagram Live since its launch. "I'm going to live on Friday at 3 p.m. EST," so read the announcement he posted on his page.

After The Shade Room republished the ad, it slipped into the comment section to warn fans and supporters of the possible presence of the feds during their live session. "Be careful because the feds are watching," he wrote, although it was unclear whether he was joking or serious.