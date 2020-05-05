For his next trick, this magician will delight the world

Just before India entered the shutdown on March 24, a magician named Karan Singh canceled all of his public shows and issued an invitation to his 42,000 Instagram followers. It would be free, via Skype, for anyone who contacted him. It could be one person, two people, 50, whatever. Reserve a space and he will appear in your home, virtually, for a set of 15 minutes.
"You don't need advice on how to treat a wizard's coronavirus," he said, wearing a black polo shirt and speaking seriously, with a slight British accent, on his laptop camera. "But what you can getting from a magician is entertainment. "
That was over 400 shows ago. From his room in New Delhi, Mr. Singh has spent approximately 12 hours a day, almost every day, performing card tricks and feats of mentalism throughout India, the core of his fan base, as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Italy, Germany, Nepal, the United States, Mexico, Singapore, Australia, and the list goes on.
A variety of artists, from musicians to chefs to dancers, have found ways to act during the Covid-19 crisis. Most publish their work on the web and call the masses. 28-year-old Mr. Singh, who studied acting in London and typically plays corporate concerts and small theaters, has taken a more door-to-door approach. In part, the goal was self-preservation.
"I did it for my mental health, because I would have gone crazy if I had not had an audience to act," he said in an interview. "This gives me a way out."
Singh recently allowed a reporter to join him online for a day of approximately a dozen presentations, starting at 3 p.m. New Delhi time. One of the first stops was Kampala, Uganda, where a young fanatic named Ashay Shah was taking refuge on the spot with his parents. They were joined online by Ashay's sister Bansari, who lives in Chicago.
"I've been following you since 2015, and I think I've seen all of your YouTube videos," said Ashay. His favorite, he continued, It is a video released in 2018, in which Singh asks the captain of the Indian national cricket team, Virat Kohli, to think of the name of someone from his childhood, such as a friend or a teacher. Drawing the drama for maximum impact and talking about the roar of a lively party, Singh somehow guesses the name. The video has been viewed more than three million times.
Mr. Singh calls himself a "psychological illusionist,quot;, and his effects often stretch between magic and mind reading. He began his show for the Shahs by showing a standard deck of cards, still in its cardboard box.
"Ashay, if I asked you to name any card in the deck, which card would you name?" Mr. Singh asked.
"The Nine of Swords," Ashay replied.
"OKAY. Bansari, I want you to think of any number, up to 30," Singh said.
"Twenty-five," said Bansari.
"Twenty-five," Mr. Singh repeated. “I have been holding this deck of cards. If the 25th card in my deck ends up being the 9 of spades, that would be crazy, ”he said, chuckling to underline the improbability.
The Shah smiled and accepted.
"Let's try it," Singh said, holding the box in full view of the camera. "Make sure you don't do any pocket games."
He emptied the box by tilting the cards in his left hand and then started turning them over with his right, slowing down when he reached 22.
"Twenty-three, 24 and this," he said, pausing for a moment before turning the nine of spades, "it's 25."
The Shah applauded. "Incredible," said Bansari.
Mr. Singh, who started acting when he was 16, is used to a wide range of reactions to his work, from joy to anger. At a club performance a few years ago, he guessed a spectator's PIN, prompting the man to pull out a gun, aim it at his head, and demand an explanation. (A gorilla interceded).
What is most common is for audience members to view a trick as something similar to a crime that needs solving. They bypass amazement and become detectives. At some level, the reaction is perfectly understandable. Acts of magic are impossible without lies, and a magician is what you get when you mix a swindler with an artist. The difference is that the scammer wants to take (money) and a magician wants to give (a feeling of amazement).
Because cheating is part of the job and transparency is out of the question, every magician must consider a very basic question: Who, exactly, do you think you are?
Starting in the 19th century, and for decades of vaudeville, the standard magician character could be labeled "the amazing butler," a guy in a tuxedo whose dress conveyed gravity and prestige.
David Copperfield removed much of that formality, added the glitter of Las Vegas, and introduced himself as a lanky mystic. David Blaine later abandoned all remnants of the show, including a stage, and performed seemingly impromptu miracles for strangers on the street. "Dead-Eyed Shaman in a T-Shirt,quot; has been the most influential character in magic for over 20 years.
Mr. Singh has something of the casual clothing magician about him, minus the solemn intensity. When she laughs as an effect develops, she anticipates the delight of her crowd, as tickled as anyone. He didn't get into magic with riches in mind, although when the pandemic started, he had saved enough money to work for free for weeks. (He recently realized that people are willing to pay for live online entertainment, so in recent days, he has started offering 45-minute scheduled Zoom shows. the ticket costs around $ 5 per household).
About an hour after his performance in Uganda, Mr. Singh "appeared,quot; in Tipperary, Ireland, where he performed for Sisters Diane and Breda Lanigan. At one point in the show, while holding a wristwatch for inexplicable reasons, Singh asked the women, both in their 50s, to describe a remarkable moment in their past that they would both remember.
This usually takes less than 10 seconds. Not with the Lanigan sisters. "Maybe fight over a doll at Christmas," Breda suggested. "She got the doll and I got the stroller. A stroller is not much fun without the doll, I can tell you for nothing. "
Diane had a better idea. "We took a road trip to Florida when I lived in Arkansas in my 20s," he said. We were outside, the two of us, trying to connect with these two boys in a club, right? And in the middle of the night, Breda decided she was sick of her friend and said she wanted to change. I said, "But I like my friend." And she said, "You'll like the other guy, too."
When the sisters stopped laughing, they noticed the clock that Mr. Singh had been hanging, his face turned away from them. What time did this change in travel partner happen, he asked?
"It was around 11:30, in the back of a car, because the club had closed," Diane said.
"Before I asked you a single question, I started holding this watch," he said. He knew the couple would relive this particular memory before calling them on Skype, he said. And I also knew that this memory developed at 11:30. To demonstrate this, he turned the face of the watch and showed the time.
It was 11:30.
The Lanigans smiled. Breda narrowed her eyes, approached the camera, and made a brief, joyous inquisition.
"Are you sure you don't have a watch winder on top of that watch?" she said, laughing. "Are you sure?"
Mr. Singh showed him the buckle on top of the watch, which seemed completely conventional.
"Did not say. "However, that would be a smart way to do it."
He found a more receptive audience a few hours later in San Diego. Barry Edelstein, who runs the city's Old Globe Theater, and his seven-year-old son Auggie were delighted after each trick.
"You have to go to Washington and fight the coronavirus," said the elderly Edelstein.
The performance ended with Singh asking the Edelsteins to guess the four-digit access code for their own iPhone. First it showed that a random set of numbers would not work. Then he asked father and son to name numbers between zero and 9, one at a time.
Together, the couple reached 4097.
"Now you could have devised none numbers you could have made up none order what you wanted, "Singh said with a smile, holding his iPhone screen in front of the camera. He had already entered three of the four numbers, at a glance." Make sure my hand doesn't get close to the start button because I don't want him to think I'm using a fingerprint for this. "
He pushed the last digit. Unlocked iPhone.
"Man," said old man Edelstein. "That is spectacular."
Next to him, Auggie put her hands on either side of her head, then spread her fingers as she moved her hands out. It was informal, international sign language for "It just blew my mind."