Florida man arrested, accused in 1984 of rape in a motel, murder – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Florida man was charged in connection with the 1984 fatal shooting of a man at a Lennox area motel.

Manuel Fraga-Madan, 66, of Hialeah, Florida, was arrested on May 1 in Florida. Your charge reading will be scheduled for a later date.

DNA evidence linked Fraga-Madan to the murder of Johnny Williams on July 12, 1984, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. Authorities say Fraga-Madan and an unidentified man entered a motel room where Williams and others were staying.

Both men are accused of raping a 23-year-old woman at gunpoint in front of her 1-year-old son while waiting for Williams to return. When Williams returned to the motel room, the two men demanded money and drugs from him. When he said he had none, Williams was shot dead.

Fraga-Mada has been charged with one count of murder charged with special circumstances of robbery, rape, robbery, stalking, and torture, making him eligible for the death penalty. Prosecutors say a decision on whether to seek capital punishment will be made at a later date.