Five-year-old tries to drive to California to buy Lamborghini

The children, once again, are here proving that they really are the future, as evidenced by this little hero's determination to get what he wants.

The Utah Highway Patrol stopped a car that was driving erratically on a highway Monday, only to discover that the person behind the wheel was a 5-year-old boy with $ 3 in his pocket and a dream in his heart: to make it happen. California and buy a Lamborghini. CNN reports that the unidentified boy took off on his fatheryes SUV because they would not buy a Lamborghini.

State Police Rick Morgan helped the boy after arresting him, helping him to bring the car to the park. "I was sitting on the front edge of the seat so I could reach the brake pedal and keep the car stopped while I was standing there," Morgan told KSL-TV. No charges were filed at the time, and although the CNN report does not indicate whether the child was returned to his parentsyes home, one has to assume it was? The little criminal reportedly ran away with the family car while under the care of his brothers, CNN reported. I guess those brothers are punished for the rest of their lives or until they turn 21, whichever comes first.

Like someone who apparently left the house and walked down the highway at the age of 2 because my father refused to buy me Fozzie the Bear & # 39; s Sidesplitting Joke Book (Laugh), I strongly identify with this young king and his determined spirit.