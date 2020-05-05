Filmfare Recommends: Bollywood Science Fiction Movies Over the Years

While science fiction has not been a highly sought-after genre for Bollywood filmmakers, they have been making films on the subject from time to time since the 1950s. Most such films focus more on using the part of "science,quot; to make abundant use of special effects and trick photography. We present a list of some of the best-known works of the genre throughout the centuries so that you can enjoy this quarantine. Mr. X (1957)

Director: Nanabhai Bhatt

Starring: Ashok Kumar, Nalini Jaywant, Ragini, Johnny Walker, Pran

When trying to create a cure for cancer, a scientist inadvertently creates a serum that can provide invisibility. Ashok Kumar mistakenly takes it and has to remain invisible until the antidote is found. Meanwhile, the villain (Pran) commits many crimes and somehow blames an invisible man. How Ashok uses his new powers to clear his name and also to win the heart of his beloved (Nalini Jaywant) forms the crux of the story. The film was a precursor to many of those invisibility-related films, including Elaan, Mr India, etc.

Mr X in Bombay (1964)

Director: Shantilal Soni.

Cast: Kishore Kumar, Kumkum, and Madan Puri

This comedy thriller might not be high on science but high on entertainment, fine. It featured a flying car, among other things. Don't ask us what invisibility has to do with levitation. When his girlfriend rejects him, a dejected Kishore Kumar drinks what he thinks is poison, but it is actually a potion that makes him invisible. He begins to "chase,quot; his girlfriend, who believes that her lover's spirit has made her feel guilty. How he saves her and her scientist father, from the clutches of a blackmailer, forms the crux of the film. The film had strong emotional content and also had Kishore's number, Mere mehboob qayamat hogi.

Chand Par Chadayee (1967)

Director: T. P. Sundaram

Cast: Dara Singh, Bhagwan, Anwar Hussain, Padma Khanna, Helen

Two years before Americans did it in real life, Dara Singh did it on a reel. The film, which can be said to be inspired by Edgar Rice Burroughs' novel A Princess of Mars. Dara Singh and Bhagwan are cousins ​​and turn out to be astronauts. When their spaceship crashes on the moon's surface, they find themselves experiencing different adventures, including fighting a gorilla and a dinosaur-like creature. They have many creepy getaways. Dara Singh is also drawn into a love triangle when he finds himself in the center of attraction of Princess Shimoga, earning the wrath of warrior chief Barahatu (Anwar Hussain), who also likes him. This was a trippy sci-fi comedy at its best.

Elaan (1971)

Director: K Ramanlal

Cast: Vinod Mehra, Rekha, Vinod Khanna, Rajendra Nath, Madan Puri, Janaki Das

Naresh Kumar Saxena (Vinod Mehra) is a photojournalist who exposes the underworld. He is captured with his friend Shyam (Rajendra Nath) and imprisoned by the thugs. There, he meets a teacher (Janaki Das), who says he has made a ring that makes the user invisible. One day, taking a risk, Naresh takes off his clothes, puts the ring in his mouth, and becomes invisible. This is witnessed by another prisoner, Ram Singh (Vinod Khanna), who then begins working for the bad guys. Naresh uses his power to help his girlfriend Mala (Rekha) avenge her father's death. It also helps the CBI to catch criminals. The twist on the tail was that Naresh has to be naked to be invisible and when he becomes visible he is also naked. Basically, someone has to be around to lend him clothes and the director took the most liberty with the stage, which caused some hilarious situations.

Mr. India (1987)

Director: Shekhar Kapur

Cast: Sridevi, Anil Kapoor, Amrish Puri, Ashok Kumar, Satish Kaushik, Ajit Vachani, and Sharat Saxena

Arun (Anil Kapoor), an orphan himself, uses his large mansion to support several orphaned street children. To make ends meet, rent one of the rooms to Seema (Sridevi), a journalist. Through a family friend, Dr. Sinha (Ashok Kumar), he learns that his father was working on a device that can make people invisible. He goes to his father's ruined lab and finds the clock. The only flaw in the device is that a person is visible under red light. Mogambo (Amrish Puri) is a megalomaniac general who wants to conquer the world. When you find out about the device, you want it at all costs. How Arun, with the help of the device, his wards, and Seema thwarts Mogambo's plans and saves India, is more or less the plot of the film. Amrish Puri's dialogue from the film, Mogambo khush hua, is still famous today. The chemistry of Anil Kapoor and Sridevi in ​​the film was greatly admired. Her song, Kate nahi katte, where Sridevi falls in love with an invisible "India,quot;, is one of the sexiest songs ever imagined. Lots of action, comedy, and special effects combined with an emotional core made the film a winner at all times.

Koi … Mil Gaya (2003)

Director: Rakesh Roshan

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Rekha

Rohit Mehra (Hrithik Roshan) is a mentally handicapped boy who lives alone with his mother Sonia (Rekha) in Kasauli. Her father Sanjay Mehra (Rakesh Roshan), used to believe in aliens and has made a computer that could communicate with aliens. One day Rohit uses the computer and inadvertently sends a signal into outer space. A mothership enters the earth and the aliens arrive but leave the feeling of danger and leave one behind. Rohit and his friends become friends with the alien, calling him Jadoo. Jadoo heals Rohit through his powers. Not only does it improve your eyesight, but you also slowly regain full use of your brains and ultimately get a genius-level IQ. He has fallen in love with Nisha (Preity Zinta), who is new to Kasauli and now, completely normal, proposes marriage to him. When the authorities find out about Jadoo, they want to capture him and send him to the United States. But Rohit rescues him and helps him return to his home planet. Rohit loses his powers after Jadoo leaves, but later Jadoo restores them permanently. The film was super successful and spawned two sequels, Krrish (2006) and Krrish (2013), which continued the adventures of Rohit's son, Krishna Mehra.

%MINIFYHTML2024b9e097023d120febac233dad1b0e14%

Love Story 2050 (2008)

Director: Harry Baweja.

Cast: Priyanka Chopra, Harman Baweja, Boman Irani, Archana Puran Singh

The film is a futuristic love story about time travel and reincarnation. Karan (Harman Baweja) loves Sana (Priyanka Chopra), who wants to travel to the future in a time machine built by Professor Yatinder (Boman Irani). She was killed before that. To honor her wishes, Karan travels to 2050 and is surprised to find one of her named Ziesha, who is actually Sana's reincarnation. How Karan convinces her of that and recovers Sana in her life forms the crux of the film.

Aa Dekhen Zara (2009)

Director: Jehangir Surti

Cast: Bipasha Basu, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Rahul Dev, Sophie Choudry

Ray Acharya (Neil Nitin Mukesh), is an unfortunate photographer, whose life changes when he finds a special camera that belongs to his late grandfather. The camera has the ability to click on future events and thanks to his help Ray makes money from lotteries and races. He also manages to catch the girl of his dreams, Simi (Bipasha Basu). Soon, however, both the underworld and the authorities find out about the camera and want it. Start a cat and mouse game where Ray has to dodge enemies from everywhere. But would he be able to save himself from the last adversary: ​​death?

Action Replayy (2010)

Director: Vipul Shah

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Rannvijay Singh, Om Puri, Kirron Kher, and Rajpal Yadav

The premise of the film is based on the American hit Back To The Future (1985). Bunty (Aditya Roy Kapoor) does not want to get married due to the love relationship between her parents Kishen (Akshay Kumar) and Mala (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan). Bunty's girlfriend Tanya (Sudeepa Singh) takes Bunty with her grandfather, Anthony Gonsalves (Randhir Kapoor), a scientist who works on a time machine. Bunty uses the time machine to go back in time and visit the time when her parents were young. He transforms his geeky-looking father into a cool guy, begins to fall in love with his parents, and even helps them elope. All this alters the future, since their parents always arguing are suddenly a very in love couple. Mission accomplished, Bunty proceeds to propose to Tanya.

Ra.One (2011)

Director: Anubhav Sinha

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Rampal

Shekhar Subramanium (Shah Rukh Khan), a game designer who creates a motion sensor based game where the antagonist (Ra.One) is more powerful than the protagonist (G.One). Her son Prateek (Armaan Verma) takes over the game and soon becomes an expert. When Ra.One feels that Lucifer – Prateek – can kill him in-game, he enters the real world and begins to find Lucifer. Shekhar gives up his life to save his son's life. Later, Prateek, with the help of one of his father's colleagues, manages to bring G.One into the real world. G.One resembles his father in that he was modeled after him. G.One, despite not being as powerful as Ra.One, is smarter and manages to defeat Ra.One with the help of Prateek in both the real and virtual worlds. The film boasted of never-before-seen computer graphics and was unable to make as big a profit as expected due to its huge budget.

Joker (2012)

Director: Shirish Kunder

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Minisha Lamba, Shreyas Talpade

Agastya (Akshay Kumar) is a scientist working on the development of a communication system to communicate with aliens. When he discovers that his ancestral village, Pagalpur, is still underdeveloped, as it is not on the map of India, he comes up with the idea of ​​falsifying crop circles and creates a rumor that Pagalpur is a hot spot for alien activity. Soon, the politicians are swarming and, as a result, their town is renewed. However, the joke pays off in unexpected ways, when the real aliens decide to visit her.

PK (2014)

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Cast: Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Boman Irani, Sushant Singh Rajput

Pk is surely a unique product never seen before that has come out of Indian cinema. It stars Aamir Khan as an alien named PK who gets trapped in the earth and is fascinated by everything around him. PK has a keen interest in Indian customs and religions and his observations lead people to face absurdities that are within our common beliefs and practices. Anushka Sharma, who plays a journalist named Jagat Janani in the film, is in love with the like-minded Pakistani citizen played by Sushant Singh Rajput. Jagat Janani helps PK to be the center of attention and finally helps him find his remote control so that he can contact people from his planet and go home.