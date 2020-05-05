Film Music Editor for "Tootsie", "Goonies", "Star Trek IV" – Up News Info

Else Blangsted, a Holocaust survivor who had a 35-year career as a film music editor who worked with some of the most successful directors, producers, and songwriters in the industry: Robert Redford, Steven Spielberg, Quincy Jones, Dave Grusin, Sydney Pollack, among others, died on Friday May 1 of natural causes at his Los Angeles home. She was 99 years old.

Blangsted's death, which occurred just three weeks before her 100th birthday, was confirmed by her cousin, Oscar-winning filmmaker and producer Deborah Oppenheimer.

Although he occasionally worked on television over the years, Hazel, Dennis the Menace, Apple & # 39; s Way and the 1976 miniseries Helter SkelterAmong others, it was in the cinema that Blangsted left his most indelible professional mark. A partial list of his film credits, spanning from 1955 Picnic to the 1990s The bonfire of the vanitiesIt includes En Golden Pond, The Great Santini, Ordinary People, The Color Purple, The Goonies, In Cold Blood, Cactus Flower, The Fabulous Baker Boys, The Front, Tootsie, All of Me, A Dry White Season, The Milagro Beanfield War, Children of a lesser god, the story of a soldier, under the volcano, competing with the moon, dead men do not use pictures, absence of malice, go south, the electric rider and justice for all, meatballs, six weeks and Fort Apache, The Bronx.

"She was a brilliant woman," said songwriter and longtime friend Randy Newman. "I love her. She wished me well, even after meeting me.

Other filmmakers, actors and composers with whom Blangsted worked were Jack Nicholson, Richard Pryor, Carl Reiner, Stanley Kramer, John Huston, Norman Jewison, Mark Rydell, Richard Benjamin, Richard Donner, Martin Ritt, Dudley Moore, Phil Alden Robinson, Michel Legrand , Henry Mancini, Brian DePalma, Joseph Sargent, Tony Bill, Leonard Nimoy, Randa Haines, Nicholas Meyer, Ulu Grosbard, Tony Richardson and Ivan Reitman.

"The loss of Else Blangsted is a tragic milestone in my life," said Grusin, the composer who was his frequent contributor. “For years, she was my anchor in the turbulent and frenetic business of scoring for film. And while the end use of film music is to enhance the film, we also needed to satisfy the existing powers: the directors and producers (and sometimes the stars). But for me, the most pertinent question about my own work was always: "Does Else think he is okay?" She was my guru of personal quality, and she extended that humanity to many other parts of my life. Vielen dank, meine liebste Else.

Actor James Cromwell, a close and longtime friend, paid tribute: "William Faulkner said:" I think man will not only resist: he will prevail. "Else endured the rise of fascism and prevailed, even in Hollywood. His tireless will, his fierce Commitment to work, her loyalty to those she loved, and her contempt for the banal made her a legend and a force to be reckoned with. For Else, everything good had music, and when she heard the music, she danced. a wedding when she came up to me and said, "Do you want to dance?" And boy could I dance? We danced together for 30 years, and our last one was as sublime as the first. She was my best friend and, taking her on General, I will not look at her like ever again.

Blangsted, according to information provided by her family, lived a remarkable life of tragedy and joy: she grew up in a Jewish family in Nazi Germany, became pregnant out of wedlock as a teenager in 1936, attempted suicide, gave birth to a daughter. he is believed to have been born dead and fled Germany in 1937 to Hollywood.

She landed her first job there as a babysitter for the producer Mervyn LeRoy's family, and soon began working in industry studios, including a short-term stint as an actress. Appearing in a Cecil B. DeMille film, he later recalled: "I had a small role in Samson and Delilah. You can see me in the movie. I'm standing behind Hedy Lamarr, and they put me on this wig with blonde curls that made me look like a cocker spaniel. There were 300 extras in this scene that had to start running when Samson knocked down the temple walls. I asked DeMille if we could have a rehearsal because he was afraid of being trampled on. He refused and made the scene. You know that every time you fear something, that's when it will happen, they trampled on me. I hurt myself. That was the end of my acting career. "

Preceded in death by husband Folmar Blangsted, a film editor, Blangsted was 64 years old when he met the 48-year-old daughter who was told that she had died at birth. Two daughters, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren survive him.

At 88, Blangsted became the first music publisher to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from Motion Picture Sound Editors, with presenter Robert Redford presenting her as a woman with "the mind of an artist and the soul of a saint." . After dancing in the crowd, Blangsted accepted the award and said, “Like everyone else, I did my job and did my best. I did it longer, not better. "

In 2011, Blangsted told author and songwriter Paul Zollo that his work had changed considerably over the years. "It is a completely different system today," he said. “We did everything by hand. No one cuts movies anymore. Everything is digital. In my day, the music publisher was the communicator, ideologically speaking, between the composer and the conductor. "

According to her family, Blangsted, always a music editor, requested that the songs she expected be played on her memorial: "God Bless the Child" by Billie Holiday and "You Can Leave Your Hat On" by Randy Newman.

Another of Blangsted's wishes was almost accomplished: He had expected to see 100, as his mother had. "And that is enough," he said. "You get tired."