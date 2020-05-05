Film Independent Names 2020 Director Lab Fellows – Up News Info

Film Independent, the organization behind the Spirit Awards and the Los Angeles Film Festival, has unveiled the six Fellows chosen for its annual Steering Lab, a program designed to support emerging independent film directors in preparing their feature films. . See the list below.

In a major shift caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Laboratory 2020 will be a two-part program: a two-week laboratory that will take place practically from May 4 to 15, followed by a three-day workshop to be held in The Angels. later this year. In previous years, it was an eight-week program.

Shutterstock



Management Lab Fellows receive script comments, discuss their visions, and select short scenes from their scripts for the workshop. Then each director introduces actors and rehearses their scenes in the lab before embarking on a mini production.

Related story Film Independent Introduces 2019 Producing Lab Fellows

This year's creative consultants and guest speakers include Daniel Barnz, Alex O’Flinn, Susanna Fogel, Sheila Hanahan Taylor, Karyn Kusama, Wyatt Garfield, Lisa Robertson, and Chloé Zhao.

"In these uncertain times, Film Independent promises to continue our mission of supporting filmmakers whose bold visions represent independence and diversity." said Lisa Hasko, director of artist development at Film Independent. "As we celebrate the twenty years of this lab, we are pleased to introduce another incredible group of directors with the unlimited potential to generate conversation, explore ideas, and transform our world."

%MINIFYHTMLbb05fcbd36d84c3fc8f722260c7a2bba14%

The 2020 Directing Lab participants and their projects are:

Flat earth

Director and writer: Laura Nasmyth

When he can no longer afford his diet of energy drinks and jelly beans, a young man sets out on a surreal journey through a world of alternative facts and conspiracy theories, across the flat earth on which he lives.

Frybread Face and Me

Director-Writer: Billy Luther

Two teenage Navajo cousins ​​from different worlds come together for a summer herding sheep at their grandmother's ranch in Arizona, while learning about their family's past and about themselves.

Late

Director: Lisa Steen

Louise, 28, aimlessly, recently single, a kind of musician, depressed for millennia without admitting it, slides drunk down a set of icy stairs and breaks her hip, leaving her in a therapy room full of older women. There, she makes an 86-year-old friend and faces the truth about aging: it happens to everyone.

Little Con Lili

Director and writer: Gabriela García Medina

A 10-year-old girl determined to see her dying father is forced to participate in small scams by her swindling mother.

Malpelo

Director-Writer: Victoria Rivera

A headstrong free-diver woman makes the perilous journey to Malpelo Island to track hammerhead sharks aboard a fishing boat with a crew made up of men who prove to be as dangerous as the predators she seeks.

Our own devices

Director: Nicole Perlman

In the 22nd century, an artificially intelligent SmartHome prides itself on properly caring for its Owner, despite the fact that she (along with all of humanity) have long since died. Then one day, a mysterious intruder breaks into the hermetically sealed house, searching for food, shelter, and the hope of human connection.