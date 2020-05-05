Fetty Wap shows the new woman in his life

Phew! If you don't know anything about Fetty Wap, at least you know that he loves women and women love Fetty! Clearly, here is something about Fetty Wap that just drives women crazy. Although Fetty has been MIA on the music front, her love life is happy and healthy after she debuts a new woman and it seems like more than a friendly relationship. Today in the ‘gram images and videos of Fetty and what appears to be her new baby circulated and people can no longer believe it! See the pair below:

If you recall, Fetty previously bonded in a love triangle between Alexis Skyy and Masika (with whom they both had children), but it really surprised everyone after it was revealed that he was married to ANOTHER woman. Click here for that tea,

It wasn't long before the marriage ended in divorce after his ex-wife alleged that he was cheating. Click here for THAT tea.

The news of the split broke out in March, and here we are less than 90 days later and Fetty is doing what Fetty does, moving forward honey! There aren't too many details about her new baby, but she clearly agrees with her playboy style.

None of the mothers of their children has publicly made a statement about their new situation, so who knows, this time it may be real, right roommates? Only time will tell, but we definitely hope Fetty finds love! It looks like he'll make sure to do it right now, wow!

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or Click here to join!