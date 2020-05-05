"Feeding my children is not selfish, I will not close the room,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Salon À la Mode owner Shelley Luther was sentenced to seven days in prison for criminal and civil contempt and a $ 7,000 fine today for defying the rules of staying in Governor Greg Abbott's home.

Dallas Judge Eric Moye found that Luther continued to operate his salon in violation of the governor's order and in violation of a court restraining order.

She and her business are also fined $ 500 for each day … seven total so far … that was open in violation of the governor's order. Judge Moye said the classroom will continue to accrue a $ 500 fine for each day it remains open from now until Friday, when Abbott has said that all classrooms can open.

Last week, Luther received a cease and desist letter from Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins ordering her to close the room, and she publicly broke it. In defying the order, Luther has won many supporters, including the Open Texas movement. Several of his supporters were in court, and were not visibly upset by his arrest.

Moye told Luther that he would consider not giving him time in jail, if he admitted that he was wrong, that he was selfish and that he should apologize to the elected officials whose orders he violated.

“I have great respect for this court and the laws. I have never been in this position before and it is not a place I want to be in, "Luther replied." But I have to disagree with you, sir, when you say that I am selfish because feeding my children is not selfish. Stylists who are hungry because they prefer to feed their children. So, sir, if you think the law is more important than feeding children, then go ahead with your decision, but I am not going to close the room. "

Luther's attorney said he would appeal the decision immediately.

