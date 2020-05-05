Fear of the Cinco de Mayo crowd; Preparing for the wildfire season in the COVID-19 era – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The news tsunami about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter in place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know, KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News / CBSN Bay Area will post a news digest each morning of the top coronavirus stories from the past 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Good News: Neighbors Helping Neighbors

Non-profit organization aims to keep Bay Area restaurants afloat by feeding Front Line health workers

SAN FRANCISCO – A nonprofit organization provides frontline workers in the Bay Area with tasty meals and keeps local restaurants afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic. The idea of ​​the non-profit organization "Off They Plate,quot; is simple. Raise money to donate directly to a local restaurant, and that restaurant cooks and delivers food to nearby healthcare workers who need it most. San Francisco-based bakery Tartine is just one of the many restaurants involved. So far, it has delivered more than 1,000 meals to 10 hospitals and clinics in the Bay Area. read more

For inspiring neighborhood stories that help neighbors visit our Better Together section

Coronavirus and fire season

California begins preparations for the wildfire season amid ongoing coronavoirus outbreak

ANTIOCH – Forest Fire Preparedness Week started Monday, but preparing for the annual Big Fire Challenge this year takes on a whole new meaning as crews across the state face an increased combined fire hazard and outbreak of COVID-19. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the concern is how to organize mass evacuations safely in a time of social estrangement. Shelter space will be limited, so fire departments are asking people to take action now to prevent fires from spiraling out of control. "We are already 400 fires above our average for this time of year, so we are seeing fires," said CalFire chief Thom Porter. read more

Coronavirus reopening

San Francisco Mayor Threatens to Close Dolores Park Due to Overcrowding

SAN FRANCISCO – Mayor London Breed announced Monday that officials will monitor Dolores Park, a popular gathering place in the city's Mission District, to see if it needs to be closed because visitors to the park don't maintain adequate social distancing. Breed said he spent a lot of time traveling around the city during the hot weather weekend. I was glad to be able to buy flowers from a vendor who had reopened. "We still see the deaths increase, we still see the number of cases increase, so we are by no means out of the woods on this," he said. "But we also recognize that there is a possibility to provide opportunities for our small businesses to reopen with some guidelines." read more

California Newsom Governor says some "low risk,quot; companies eligible to reopen Friday

SACRAMENTO – California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday offered updates on the state's plans to trace and trace contacts made by diagnosed cases of COVID-19 and said some low-risk companies could reopen on Friday. During his daily update on the state's response to the coronavirus crisis, Newsom said the state will present new guidelines on Thursday to describe the second phase of the reopening of California's economy. It would start for some lower risk companies in the retail sector that are able to accommodate modifications like curb pickup for customers. read more

California Bay Area Preparation for Reopening of Stage 2 Coronavirus Enclosure

SAN FRANCISCO – Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the state will move from Stage 1 to Stage 2 in its efforts to reopen California since its current coronavirus closure as early as Friday. Businesses that may reopen with modifications include bookstores, music stores, toy stores, clothing stores, florists, and sporting goods stores. Restaurants, shopping malls and offices will have to wait. read more

South Bay shows signs of returning to normal with the first reopens of COVID-19

SAN JOSE (- Parts of South Bay slowly began to come to life on Monday as restrictions on some businesses and outdoor activities were eased, although social distancing protocols remain in place. Tennis is one of the activities now allowed But like everything in this pandemic, it won't be quick or easy. By mid-morning in San Jose, the tennis courts on Cherry Avenue and Seven Trees were still closed. It seemed like local agencies are still struggling to keep up with the rapid changes in the emergency closure. read more

Yuba, Sutter Counties Reopen Business, Defy Newsom Shelter-In-Place Order

CITY OF YUBA – Two more counties in Northern California allowed many businesses to reopen Monday in defiance of Governor Gavin Newsom's orders to curb the spread of the coronavirus and prevent the health system from being overwhelmed. Yuba County and adjacent Sutter County followed the lead of rural Modoc County on Friday amid pressure to restart the California economy, even as hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 continue. "Annnnnnnnnnnnd we're back! Dining or takeaway. Hot Mess Monday is our special breakfast and the dirty potatoes are back by popular demand," Lambert House Cafe in Yuba City said in a Facebook post at 7 a.m. read more

Coronavirus shelter in place

Officials worried about the large crowds of Cinco de Mayo during a time of social estrangement

SAN JOSE – A large gathering of spectators for a presentation in eastern San José this weekend has officials concerned that revelers will defy orders to stay home during the Cinco de Mayo holiday. "I would say there were about a thousand people here, easily," said Carlos Diaz, who was shopping on Story Road Sunday. Diaz said he saw the parking lot fill up with cars doing stunts. What bothered him most were the people who gathered to watch without observing the social distancing due to the coronavirus. read more

Golfers are happy to return to the green and the bay area courses will reopen with new COVID-19 rules

MARIN – It has been six weeks since the Bay Area golf courses closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. When they reopened on Monday, golfers were excited and grateful to get back on track. But just because the courses are open doesn't mean golfers can only show up. There are some serious new rules. First, no appointment visits are allowed. Only tee time reservations and only two people at a time. A strict social distancing of 6 feet applies. read more

The tenant of the ghost ship Almena released from the Santa Rita prison

DUBLIN – Ghost Ship's main tenant Derick Almena was released from Santa Rita prison on Monday after his bail was lowered due to the coronavirus pandemic. Alameda County Sheriff's Spokesperson Sgt. Ray Kelly said that Almena had left the premises on Monday afternoon around 4 p.m. Alameda County Superior Court Judge Trina Thompson, who issued a gag order prohibiting attorneys in the case from speaking to the media, released Almena at a hearing Monday that members of the press and the public were prohibited from attend or listen. read more

SF Loin Conditions Demand "Deplorable,quot; by UC Hastings, Entrepreneurs, Residents

SAN FRANCISCO – Citing the "deplorable conditions,quot; of the San Francisco Lomo District and the threat of a massive COVID-19 outbreak, local business owners along with UC Hasting College of Law and individual residents filed suit on Monday asking a judge to order the city to clean up the neighborhood, including the removal of a burgeoning curb of homeless people. San Francisco city officials said they were evaluating the lawsuit, but called it "unfortunate." "The City Attorney's Office will evaluate the lawsuit once we have been notified," city officials said in a statement. read more

Uber states that it will require facial coatings for drivers and passengers across the country

SAN FRANCISCO – In anticipation of a restart of its core ridesharing business amid the pandemic, Uber plans to require drivers and passengers to wear face masks or covers when using the platform in certain countries, including the United States, CNN has discovered. Business. Executives at the San Francisco-based transportation giant approved the new policy at a meeting last week, according to a person familiar with the matter, and the requirement is expected to be implemented in the coming weeks. As part of the policy, Uber is in the process of developing technology to detect if drivers wear face masks or covers before connecting and starting to accept rides, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity. read more

Costco buyers in the San Francisco Bay Area must now wear masks; Limits on meat purchases

SAN FRANCISCO – While residents of the San Francisco Bay Area have been required to wear face covers in stores for more than a week, Costco has announced that it will strictly enforce the requirement in all of its stores beginning Tuesday. Starting May 5, the company released a statement saying, "All Costco members and guests must wear a face covering that covers their mouth and nose, at all times while at Costco." The only exception will be children under the age of 2 or people who cannot cover their faces due to a medical condition. read more

California emissions drop dramatically during shelter-in-place, UC Davis study finds

DAVIS – While shelter orders instead of coronaviruses have caused a sharp decline in traffic, a new study seeks to quantify the environmental impact of taking all exhaust pipes off the road. Researchers from the University of California, Davis, found that driving has decreased by approximately 70 percent statewide since the orders went into effect in March. That has not only led to clearer skies, but also to a big drop in greenhouse gas emissions.

The study also found that despite EE. USA Withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement, a decrease in driving across the country is actually on track to get the country to meet its annual target. read more

Air District links COVID-19 Telecommuting benefits to bluer skies, happier lives, improved workplace, less traffic

SAN FRANCISCO – The bluer skies may be the bright side of the cloud that the coronavirus dropped over the Bay Area. On Monday, the first official day of the Spare the Air summer season, authorities said better air quality is just one of the many benefits of teleworking during the COVID-19 shelter order and encouraged people to continue. working from home, whenever possible, after he gets up. "As employers create plans to reopen their doors safely and continue operations once shelter-in-place requests are alleviated, we must not lose sight of the benefits that reduced traffic can bring: teleworking can be part of the solution to keeping our skies blue, ”said Jack Broadbent, executive officer of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. read more

UC Berkeley student learns to adapt, stays engaged with video blogging during shelter-in-place

BERKELEY – Like many college kids, Jocelyn Gama is studying online at home, but she has also found a creative way to keep in touch with others while we all take refuge on the spot. "It has definitely been a challenge," Gama said of her time off campus. "But, as human beings, we have to learn to adapt to any circumstance that comes our way." Gama is adapting to her new classroom. On this day is the common courtyard area of ​​his East Bay apartment, where he has been hitting books since the UC Berkeley campus closed in mid-March. The patio and her apartment are a quiet oasis at a stressful time for this sophomore in college. read more

Coronavirus test

1 in 50 residents of the San Francisco mission is positive for COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO – A coronavirus assessment focused on the San Francisco Mission District revealed that about one in 50 subjects living or working there tested positive, according to authorities. Results from tests that started in late April showed that of nearly 3,000 residents and workers in a census tract of the Mission District showed that 62 individuals or 2.1 percent tested positive for active infection with the new coronavirus. The test indicated that more than half of those who tested positive were asymptomatic. The test was conducted by Unidos En Salud, a unique cooperation between the community organizers of the Mission in the Latino Task Force for COVID-19, researchers from UCSF, the City and County of San Francisco, and Department officials. Francisco Public Health Department (DPH) read more

Santa Clara County Opens Two Free Trial Sites in Latino Communities Hit Hard by COVID-19

SAN JOSE – Santa Clara County will open two new free COVID-19 test sites in communities that do not have the necessary services. One will be at Christopher High School in Gilroy, and the other will be on the James Lick High School campus in East San Jose. James Lick's site is a separate wing of the classroom that was designed for a fire science program, which was discontinued. It is completed with classrooms, offices, bathrooms and parking. “There is enough room to keep people at a safe distance while testing. read more

Sonoma County Opens New Test Sites in Santa Rosa, Petaluma

SANTA ROSA – It was established that Sonoma County health officials will open two new test sites in Santa Rosa and Petaluma that will accept local residents regardless of whether they have coronavirus symptoms or not. The sites will open Tuesday and will be provided through a state health partnership with OptumServe. Click here for details on how to make an appointment. Residents without internet access can call 1-888-634-1123. Specific testing locations and times will be provided when making an appointment. The tests are free to the public. If people have insurance, their insurance providers will be billed. If people don't have insurance, county health officials said, they can still get tested. read more

Representative Ro Khanna and Bernie Sanders seek $ 75 billion to increase EPP and production of medical supplies

SAN JOSE – US Representative Ro Khanna, a Democrat from Santa Clara, and Senator Bernie Sanders, from I-Vermont, co-sponsor a bill that seeks to bolster the federal government's efforts to produce more health care teams amid the novel pandemic of coronavirus. The "Emergency Medical Supplies Acquisition Act,quot; would allocate an additional $ 75 billion for President Donald Trump's administration to purchase personal protective equipment, including surgical masks, N-95 respiratory masks, surgical gowns, and face shields, as well as ventilators. , test reagents and compounds. , vaccines, therapies, diagnoses, pharmaceutical products and any other medical material or hospital infrastructure that is considered necessary. A statement released by Khanna's office claims that the Trump Administration has not used all powers of the government to respond to urgent needs. read more

Coronavirus surge

Vallejo nursing home outbreak reaches nearly 100 cases

VALLEJO – An outbreak of coronavirus in a Vallejo nursing home has infected nearly 100 residents and employees in a Vallejo nursing home, according to health authorities. The Solano County Department of Public Health confirmed the jump in cases (76 residents and 23 employees) at the Windsor Vallejo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at 2200 Tuolumne St. in Vallejo. Health officials have not commented on the number of deaths at this time. The county was notified last week of a possible outbreak in Windsor Vallejo, and the county has been evaluating people there all week. read more

Sonoma County Reports Third Death of COVID-19

SANTA ROSA – Sonoma County reported on Sunday its third death from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Sonoma County Health Services spokesman Rohish Lal said the third death was an older man, but said no further information will be released. Starting at 7:45 p.m. On Sunday, the county reported 257 cases. The county has conducted 6,468 tests, and 96 percent of the tests were negative for the virus. Two new test sites were made possible by a partnership between OptumServe, a health services company, and the state. read more

Coronavirus and business

Coronavirus pandemic generates scams around the bay Apartment Listings

SAN JOSE – COVID-19 related scams are on the rise, and in the Bay Area that means more fake apartment listings. Prospective tenant AJ Baxter has been searching for a new apartment in San Jose, where he found a three-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment for $ 1,925 a month. Baxter thought it was too good to be true and quickly found out that he was right. "So it is a bit difficult during this interesting time to figure out what is real and what is false," he said. "We've been coming a long way and we've really come across a few different scams." read more

California hospitals cite $ 14 billion in losses during coronavirus pandemic, seek help

SACRAMENTO – California hospitals have suffered losses of up to $ 14 billion by postponing elective surgeries and other procedures to clear the space in anticipation of an avalanche of coronavirus patients that never occurred, the hospital association said in asking lawmakers. that immediately approve $ 1 billion in financial aid. "We flushed California hospitals to make way," President and CEO of the California Hospital Association, Carmela Coyle, told a budget subcommittee, as most members of the State Assembly returned to the State Capitol for first time during the pandemic. The decision to suspend some procedures was "the right thing," he said. "But as we begin to access the damage, the number is huge." read more

Coronavirus And Sports

Bay Area veteran executive Andy Dolich wants to return to sports in 2021

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Decisions are looming for leaders of several American sports leagues on how to proceed with their stations amid the coronavirus pandemic. To play or not to play? With fans or without fans? These are the questions commissioners, owners, and players face as suspended seasons begin to invade next year's calendar. The decision is clear to former Bay Area professional sports executive Andy Dolich: Skip everything in 2020. read more

Sonoma Raceway postpones NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing in July

SONOMA – The Sonoma Raceway announced on Monday the postponement of the National Hot Rod Association's Mello Yello Drag Racing Series event, which had been scheduled for July 24 and 26, but will now have a future date yet to be determined. The postponement is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Raceway said it will work closely with NHRA to confirm a new date, while maintaining safety guidelines regarding social distancing and limitations in public meetings. "The effects of this health crisis are affecting all aspects of our society, and while this delay is frustrating, our first priority is the health of our customers and the largest NHRA Drag Racing community," said the President and CEO. Sonoma Raceway, Steve Page. read more