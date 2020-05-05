Fauci says there is no evidence that coronavirus has been made in a Chinese laboratory – BGR

Dr. Anthony Fauci said in a new interview that there is no scientific evidence to support the idea that the new coronavirus was created by man.

The expert also said that theories that the COVID-19 virus accidentally escaped from a laboratory don't make much sense. For that to happen, the infection already had to exist in nature.

Fauci reiterated the findings of the scientific community that are already backed by the US intelligence findings. USA And it contradicted Mike Pompeo's recent comments about the origin of the virus.

The first conspiracy theories of the origin of the coronavirus appeared as soon as it became clear that China was dealing with a new disease in early January. Since then, it spread like a forest fire with the help of social media. But, fortunately, the scientific community rushed to intervene and make things clear. The new coronavirus was not created by man, the scientists said, after examining the genetic makeup of the virus. Still, a second conspiracy theory of the origin of the coronavirus appeared, that the virus may have escaped from Wuhan's laboratory after someone had become infected with a bat virus they were studying.

A few days ago, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence confirmed that COVID-19 is not the result of genetic engineering, according to the scientific community. However, he added that he is still investigating the origin of the virus, including the theory that it could have escaped from a laboratory. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo then sought that response saying there is "enormous evidence,quot; that the virus came from the Chinese laboratory, without presenting any evidence.

Dr. Anthony Fauci has now clarified the matter forever, explaining that there is no evidence to suggest that the virus was developed by humans, and explaining why the theory that the virus may have accidentally escaped is meaningless.

The director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. USA (NIAID) spoke to National Geographic on the coronavirus epidemic in the United States. He addressed current efforts to reopen the economy, ongoing work on vaccines, as well as the possibility of the disease coming back in the winter.

He also explained his position on the origin of the virus:

If you look at the evolution of the virus in bats, and what is there now is very, very inclined towards this (virus) it could not have been manipulated artificially or deliberately, the way that mutations have naturally evolved. Several highly skilled evolutionary biologists have said that everything to do with gradual evolution over time strongly indicates that it evolved in the wild and then leaped species.

When asked if the virus could have been accidentally leaked from Wuhan's lab, Fauci said that is not a sound theory:

(That (means it was in nature to begin with. That's why I don't understand what they're talking about (and) why I don't spend a lot of time discussing this circular argument.)

In other words, it was only a matter of time until humans contracted the disease, regardless of whether someone had been infected in a laboratory or elsewhere.

Pompeo said recently, "There is enormous evidence that this is where this started," in an interview with ABC this week. "I can tell you that there is a significant amount of evidence that this came from that laboratory in Wuhan."

Then he said "the best experts so far seem to think it was man-made." I have no reason not to believe that at this time. "Experts, however, have not said that. Also, when reminded that the United States intelligence concluded otherwise, that the virus had not been designed by the Man, Pompeo replied that "I agreed with that."

China has disputed Pompeo's comments, but that does not change the fact that the country has done little to share with the world evidence of the virus's true origin. It is unclear when the first case was recorded in the state and who that person was.

