Fans petition Baahubali director SS Rajamouli to make Ramayan

Director SS Rajamouli is known fondly and broadly for the epic period drama Baahubali, which became one of the biggest and most successful films in our country. Speaking about the Baahubali series, Rajamouli has often said that the film was inspired by historical Indian epics like Mahabharata and Ramayan. His directing on the Baahubali series has shown him to be a hit with the masses when it comes to period dramas.



And now, after the hugely popular Ramayan was broadcast on television during the lockdown, netizens have decided they'd love to see Rajamouli recreate the epic for the big screen. The replay ended recently and fans turned to social media asking Rajamouli to make a movie about Ramayan, with his directorial vision.

We have no doubt that SS Rajamouli's version of Ramayan will be equally loved by the audience. What you think?

