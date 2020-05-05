Family stress and fights bother teens – Up News Info

Dear Amy: My parents have been fighting a lot. It scares me because I love them so much and I don't know what I would do without any of them.

I've tried to talk to both of them privately, but they act like everything is fine, when I know it isn't. I know times are tough for everyone and maybe we could all use some time alone, but I really don't know what to do. Should I also act as if everything is fine, or should I try to talk to them again, when I know they will say it doesn't concern me and shouldn't worry me?

– Scared teenager

Dear scared: First this: His friends have done a great job raising a sensitive, caring, and empathetic child.

Your friends feel the stress, and so do you. You may be noticing a dynamic between them that has actually been going on for a while (because everyone spends more time together), or they feel financial, work, or family concerns that they are not aware of.

Disputes do happen. Arguing happens. And this affects you, of course it does, but your people are right: it probably doesn't have much to do with you. However, it worries him because he loves them both and wants to live in a calm and stable home. You need to feel safe.

You've already talked to each of your parents, but you deserve more peace of mind, so you should try to talk to both of you together.

You can't solve your problems for them, but you have the right to tell your own truth, so you should try to tell them how your actions affect you. Use "I statements,quot;: "I'm concerned because it seems like you're arguing a lot." "When you fight it makes me feel …" (anxious, upset, scared).

It may be helpful for you to write down your thoughts in advance, and if you don't think you can have this conversation with the two of you together, you can give both of you a copy of your written thoughts. I hope that your concern inspires you to behave differently, for the good of all.

If you feel overwhelmed by this and other stresses in your life, seek help. Crisis Text Line has a permanent team of empathetic and helpful counselors, all available via text message. Keep this number on your phone: 741-741 (I have it on mine) and text if you need to speak.

Dear Amy: I am a regular reader of your column. Thanks for staying up to date on the coronavirus situation. I am being as careful as possible when it comes to protecting myself, and since March 15 I have been confined to my apartment.

I am 91 years old and very active. Before this set-aside period, most days I'd be out and about in my new car every day.

The other day, a friend of mine delivered some groceries to my outside deck and I went to the sliding glass doors and stepped out onto the deck while she was on the lawn and we chatted.

I had a mask on, but I took it off with my rubber gloves (which I had just disinfected) to talk to her.

Then she telephoned to say she was concerned that I had touched the mask with dirty hands.

Amy, why do people do this? And how should I respond?

– Air hugs in Nebraska

Dear air hugs: People do this because they are anxious and scared. We are all trying, in a variety of ways, to control something that is invisible and unpredictable.

This friend has been making efforts to take care of you. Your response should be: “Thank you for everything you are doing and thank you for your concern. I am doing it right. I feel great and grateful. "

Once you say these things, you can hang up the phone, take a deep breath, make yourself a cup of tea, and daydream about traveling in your new car. It will happen.

Dear Amy: Thank you for calling the couple who sign your letter "Too Close." They were excessively selfish for insisting that their friends should immediately attend to their needs, regardless of the current health crisis, which puts everyone at risk.

refuge

(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)