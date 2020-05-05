Facts behind the scenes of "Normal People,quot; that you will devour if you loved the book

9. Daisy said the monumental scenes, like when she reunites with Connell in Trinity, were challenging for her because she had such a clear idea of ​​how it was portrayed in the book that she wanted to be able to do her justice when it came to portraying Marianne.

10. Paul loved playing the roles in which Connell and Marianne were happy together, but he also appreciated playing the darkest and most emotional moments for Connell, as men do not frequently see or express him on television.

11. Paul read the book in two days.

12. Daisy's mother read Normal people at her book club, but Daisy read it after auditioning.

13. When Paul read with Daisy, he remembered that it felt more like a conversation than a part.

14. The BBC wanted the entire book in one season, not divided into several seasons.

15. Lenny Abrahamson, the director of the show, stated that they made the decision from the beginning to adopt an approach of nudity of the same gender, since Hollywood tends to approach nudity with the masculine gaze.

16. While filming was complete before quarantine began, Abrahamson said they had to finish editing through Zoom.

17. One of Paul's favorite moments was finishing the shoot in Italy because it was beautiful and everyone got along very well.

18. Paul read scenes with approximately 10 potential Mariannes for chemistry tests.

19. Daisy heard about the book from her roommate, who sang her praises and heard about hearing from friends.