Eva Marcille was the & # 39; loudest and most vocal & # 39; during the RHOA meeting

Eva Marcille was reportedly the loudest and most vocal housewife during the filming of the virtual reunion – could she be fighting for her peach?

Eva is rumored to be in the hash after the cast members (namely Nene) allegedly said she was boring and added nothing to the show.

"There were rumors that he might lose his peach, but after the meeting, that would be surprising," a source told Up News Info.

"Eva was probably the loudest and loudest person about her feelings, which really surprised many people off guard, including the cast," the source continued.

"No one thought she would play so hard, but she definitely came to play! She will be at the center of many heated discussions. Some of the things the ladies were saying, particularly NeNe (Leakes), really upset Eva and she was so happy that she finally had a chance to address people face to face. She felt disrespected. "

Should Bravo fire Eva or keep her on the show?