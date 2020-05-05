Eva Marcille was the & # 39; loudest and most vocal & # 39; during the RHOA meeting

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Eva Marcille was reportedly the loudest and most vocal housewife during the filming of the virtual reunion – could she be fighting for her peach?

Eva is rumored to be in the hash after the cast members (namely Nene) allegedly said she was boring and added nothing to the show.

"There were rumors that he might lose his peach, but after the meeting, that would be surprising," a source told Up News Info.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here