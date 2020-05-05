ESPN to Stream 3 New Documentaries on Sundays – Up News Info

It turns out that The last Dance It is not the end, but the beginning.

After ESPN found a ratings bonanza with Michael Jordan / Bulls' document "The Last Dance" on Sunday nights, ESPN Films " 30 by 30 series will pick up the baton on Sunday night when Dance it goes.

Such as The last Dance Moved to give sports fans something to watch during the coronavirus pandemic, ESPN has released three new documentaries in May and June.

On Sunday, May 24, the first part of the two-part film will begin. SPEAR, which presents unprecedented access to Lance Armstrong through raw interviews and a personal perspective on his great rise and dramatic fall from grace. SPEAR is directed by Marina Zenovich (Fantastic lies, Robin Williams: Come into my mind) The second part will premiere next Sunday, May 31.

be water, an intimate look at the life and motivations of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, will premiere on Sunday, June 7. Directed by Bao Nguyen, the film received praise at this year's Sundance Film Festival, as did SPEAR.

Finally, on June 14, AJ Schnack & # 39; s, Long last summer, an official selection from the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival, chronicles the historic 1998 homer chase of Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa. For the first time, both men discuss that summer in full, including its undeniable complications.

The films will be available on ESPN + immediately after their respective releases, along with the rest of the 30 by 30 library.

Libby Geist, vice president and executive producer for ESPN Films and Original Content said: "It is a great feeling to bring three more epic documentary projects to sports fans who need it right now." Ascending these films is not an easy task, but it is worth the effort to transmit them for the public to experience together. It's a mix of fascinating themes, compelling characters, and some of the best stories our team has ever developed. The entire team at ESPN Films is working hard to entertain fans as we wait for live sports to return and give them a distraction as we go through these tough times. "

SPEAR Part 1 airs on Sunday, May 24 at 9 a.m. ET. Part 2 airs on Sunday, May 31 at 9 p.m. ET.

be water airs Sunday, June 7 at 9 p.m. ET.

Long last summer airs Sunday, June 14 at 9 p.m. ET.