Erica Mena flaunts her amazing natural curves, saying that she owes herself to be consistent – fans love that she's not hiding her stretch marks

Erica Mena's snapback has her fans and fans in awe. This is especially due to the fact that she received no cosmetic intervention after her pregnancy, and got to where she is today, only that she was planning to exercise and diet.

Check out the amazing photo he shared on his IG account.

‘I owe myself to be consistent. @fashionnova FashionnovaPartner, "Erica captioned her post.

Someone said: & # 39; Say it again for those with ear wax & # 39 ;, our Scorpios do not cut corners, not our style & # 39; & # 39; and a follower posted this message: 'girl, let the haters hate that they don't have anything better 2 eventually keep shining like the queen you are.

Another follower praised Erica's body and said, "I really admire the way you hug your body after delivery! Gorgeous!" And someone else said, "You look amazing Erica. Her confidence oozes through this photo. You are a real inspiration. "

A follower wrote: ‘SnapBack is real! all your hard work is showing girl, "and someone else also praised Erica, saying," I love stretch marks. I hope you hug them with pride. I also love mine. We have them for a reason! 💕 ’

A fan posted, "With goals like you can really do yourself doing the job, then you are a total inspiration to all the new moms trying to get our bodies back. You look amazing."

One commenter said, "I love that your stretch marks haven't been edited." All humans look good mom! "

Erica fans always praise her natural beauty. For example, Safaree's wife shared another advertising video on her social media account not too long ago, in which she does not wear makeup.

You should definitely see the clip that makes fans praise her natural beauty and flawless face.

Safaree is a very proud husband, that's for sure!



