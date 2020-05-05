Endeavor content partner Christine D’Souza Gelb leaves her signature – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Christine D’Souza Gelb, one of the stars of Endeavor Content's film finance and packaging team, will leave the firm after eight years, for personal reasons and to chart a change of course.

He surprised his colleagues with an internal note describing his reasons for wanting to take a break. She will no longer be an agent, but will reappear later this year in another rally in the industry. She leaves amicably and certainly plans to have a relationship with the company in the future. While there has been displacement in all agencies due to the pandemic, D’Souza Gelb's movement has nothing to do with it. A passionate advocate of the independent films that Endeavor Content packaged and sold, she has stood out and stood out at festivals and markets.

Related story & # 39; Discworld & # 39 ;: Narrativia, Condeavor Content & Motive Pictures Strike agreement for new adaptations of Terry Pratchett's fantasy novels

"This has been a difficult and personal decision for me, but against the backdrop of what is happening in our world, I have acquired a new perspective that has brought me to a pause before deciding the next chapter of my career in this deal". "He said in a statement to Up News Info." The people, passion and ingenuity of Endeavor have continually inspired me, and I am grateful to Graham, Chris and all the colleagues and clients with whom I have had the privilege of working on the road. I look forward to working with everyone in the future in whatever capacity it may be. ”

Endeavor Content Co-Chairs Chris Rice and Graham Taylor said, “Christine is like our family and we support her personal decision. It has been incredibly rewarding to see Christine grow over the years as a murderous sales agent, dear colleague, and fierce advocate for artists. We will miss her and look forward to collaborating in the future. ”

D’Souze Gelb's bright spots include Lulu Wang's sales The farewellBy Ari Aster MidsommarKenneth Lonergan Oscar Winner Manchester by the seaJonathan Glazer & # 39; s Under the skinand Robert Eggers The witch. He was also recently responsible for arranging the financing and sales of two Sundance outbreaks: Radha Blank & # 39; s 40 year version and David Bruckner The house of the night. He also worked with talents such as Dev Patel, Dave Franco, Lisa Joy, Lin Manuel Miranda, Lena Waithe, and Tessa Thompson.

%MINIFYHTML949e9cbf9560f201018e3d997ef6809914%

The University of Arizona graduate also consults with various high-end producers and financiers, including K Period (Manchester by the sea) and QC Entertainment (BlacKkKlansman, Salt)

D’Souza Gelb joined WME as an agent in 2012. Prior to WME, she was vice president of preferred content and previously an international sales agent at Katapult Films.

Here is the email he sent to his colleagues:

I am writing to inform you that I have decided to leave the company. I plan to step back, spend time with my family, and discover my next exciting step in the movie business. I wish the weather was better and I could walk into your office or see you in the hallway, but given the state of the world, I have to approach it this way.

In a 3 week period last July, I unexpectedly lost my father and welcomed my first child. I experienced immense feelings of joy and loss at the same time. Curiously, the moment of the Coronavirus has awakened something within me. I realized that I am ready for change and to begin my second act in life. I want to be present with my husband and my 9 month old son and I am going to take this moment to find out what I want to do next. I look forward to working with many of you again, in whatever capacity.

I have been very fortunate to spend the last 8 years of my career here, growing alongside many of you and it has been a whirlwind. I am constantly inspired by the people, passion and ingenuity of this company. I appreciate my relationship with many of you, along with the customers and companies we've built together, the movies we've sold, and most importantly, the fucking fun we've had. Ultimately, this is a personal decision and an incredibly difficult decision for me.

I have forged incredible relationships and it saddens me to lose you as my day-to-day companions. I am deeply grateful for all they did for me.

I'll be in touch for the next few weeks as I transition my business and finish my chapter at Endeavor Content and as your partner at WME. May 22 I'm out. I love you all.

CDG