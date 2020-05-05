Elon Musk shares the first photos of his son: discover his unique name

Elon musk She came to Twitter on Tuesday to share the first photos of her newborn.

The Tesla co-founder posted a sweet snapshot after receiving a request from a fan.

"A photo of you holding the baby would break the Internet … share one," wrote the follower.

The 48-year-old SpaceX boss obeyed and tweeted a photo of himself cradling his bundle of joy. However, he couldn't resist having a little fun with his fans and posted another photo of the boy with various fake facial tattoos.

"Never too young for a little ink haha," he joked.

The images appeared just hours after Musk announced the baby's birth. The SpaceX boss welcomed the boy with the Canadian singer Grimes.

"Mom and baby, all good," he said as he shared the news.

After a social media user asked about the boy's sex, the 32-year-old artist Musk gave birth to a baby. He was also asked about the name of the bundle of joy.

"X Æ A-12 Musk," Musk tweeted.

While he didn't reveal the exact meaning behind the nickname, he did. as a fan theory On twitter.